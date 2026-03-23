PSL hit again! Dasun Shanaka leaves Peshawar Zalmi, replaces Sam Curran at Rajasthan Royals for IPL 2026

Rajasthan Royals have announced Sri Lankan all-rounder and T20I captain Dasun Shanaka as the replacement for Sam Curran for the Indian Premier League 2026 season after an injury ruled the English all-rounder out of the tournament.

Curran, who was a part of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2025, was traded to RR along with Ravindra Jadeja as the five-time champions acquired Sanju Samson from the inaugural winners.

“We are disappointed to lose a player of Sam’s calibre so close to the start of the season. Sam brings immense value with both bat and ball. However, we are pleased to have found an ideal replacement in Dasun Shanaka, a finisher with the bat and a quality all-rounder who helps maintain the balance of our side,” said Kumar Sangakkara, director of cricket and head coach at the franchise.

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“Rajasthan Royals (RR) have picked a player replacement for injured Sam Curran for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Dasun Shanaka will join RR for INR 2 Crore as a replacement for Curran. Dasun Shanaka has represented Sri Lanka in 6 Tests, 71 ODIs and 131 T20Is and has over 3350 international runs and 86 wickets in international cricket against his name. The Sri Lankan all-rounder has previously played for Gujarat Titans (GT) in the IPL,” read IPL’s statement.

Shanaka went unsold at last year’s IPL auction in Abu Dhabi, and was later picked up by Lahore Qalandars in the upcoming season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for PKR 75 lakh.

With the signing, Shanaka became the second player, after Zimbabwe’s Blessing Muzarabani, to leave PSL and join IPL this year. South Africa's seam-bowling all-rounder Corbin Bosch made a similar switch to IPL last year, leaving Peshawar Zalmi to sign with Mumbai Indians, prompting the PSL to impose a one-year ban on him.

Shanaka previously played in IPL 2023 for the Gujarat Titans as a replacement for the injured New Zealand batter Kane Williamson, where he made 26 runs in three games. He was signed again by GT in 2025 as a mid-season replacement player for the injured New Zealand batting all-rounder Glenn Phillips, but didn’t get a game to play.

RR will play their season opener against CSK at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati on March 30.