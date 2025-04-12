PSZ vs QTG PSL 2025 FREE LIVE Streaming In India: When and where to watch Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators 2nd match live telecast on TV and Mobile Apps online

The Pakistan Super League 2025 is heating up early with a blockbuster clash between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators in the second match of the tournament. Set to unfold at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on April 12, this highly anticipated encounter promises fireworks as two of PSL's most followed franchises begin their campaigns.

What’s at stake in Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators?

Peshawar Zalmi, led by the ever-reliable Babar Azam, come into PSL 2025 on the back of a strong 2024 season, where they finished second in the league stages. However, their playoff campaign fell short, as they stumbled against Multan Sultans and Islamabad United. This season, they’ll be eyeing redemption and a solid start to establish early momentum.

On the other hand, Quetta Gladiators, captained by the elegant Saud Shakeel, are desperate to reclaim their lost glory. After reaching three finals in the first four editions and winning the title in 2019, they’ve endured a rough patch. Their recent form is patchy, but with explosive names like Finn Allen, Rilee Rossouw, and Mohammad Amir, a comeback is well within reach.

Where can fans watch PSZ vs QTG PSL 2025 live?

Cricket fans across the globe, especially in India and Pakistan, are buzzing with excitement to catch this high-voltage encounter. Here’s how you can watch it:

TV Broadcast in India: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming Apps: SonyLIV and FanCode will stream the match live on their platforms. Fans can tune in via mobile, laptop, or smart TV.

Whether you're on the move or relaxing at home, Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators live streaming will be accessible across multiple devices. Simply log in to the PSL 2025 live streaming apps to enjoy the action in HD.

What time does the match start?

Date: Saturday, April 12, 2025

Time: 4:00 PM IST | 3:30 PM Local | 10:30 AM GMT

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Toss: Scheduled for 3:30 PM IST

Who are the players to watch in PSZ vs QTG clash?

For Peshawar Zalmi, all eyes will be on Babar Azam, who has been a consistent performer in the league. Young talents like Saim Ayub and Mohammad Haris provide firepower at the top, while overseas picks such as George Linde and Alzarri Joseph add muscle to the bowling unit.

Quetta Gladiators have the experience of Shoaib Malik, the pace threat of Mohammad Amir, and the batting brilliance of Rilee Rossouw and Kusal Mendis. New additions like Kyle Jamieson and Akeal Hosein bring much-needed variety and balance.

Can Rawalpindi deliver another high-scoring thriller?

Historically, the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium is a paradise for batters. It boasts the highest run rate (9.71) in PSL history among all venues, setting the stage for another high-scoring encounter. Bowlers will have to be extra sharp with their variations if they hope to make an impact on this batting-friendly surface.

Why is this match critical for both teams?

It’s more than just a season opener for these teams. With PSL 2025 promising a tightly contested battle for playoff spots, every win counts. Zalmi's consistency across seasons and Quetta’s hunger to prove a point make this a must-watch encounter for cricket lovers. And with fans across continents tuning in via PSZ vs QTG PSL 2025 live streaming, the atmosphere promises to be electric—even from your screen.