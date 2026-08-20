/Pulwama comes alive under floodlights as Royal Premier League draws over 20,000 spectators

Pulwama, once regarded as one of the most vulnerable and violence-affected towns in south Kashmir, is witnessing a different kind of energy, with floodlights illuminating its cricket stadium and young people filling the stands with hope and excitement.
The heartening scenes were witnessed at the Pulwama cricket stadium as the second edition of the Royal Premier Cricket League got underway. Officials estimated that more than 20,000 people turned up for the opening match of the day-night tournament, cheering, beating drums and celebrating the start of the league.
The evening transformed the Pulwama Sports Stadium into a spectacle, drawing thousands of spectators and turning a district once ravaged by violence into a hub of sport and celebration.
A large number of young people gathered at the stadium, reflecting the growing interest in sports in Pulwama. The Royal Premier League had also been mentioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Mann Ki Baat programme last year, highlighting the tournament’s popularity.
The scenes are also being seen as a reflection of changing attitudes among Kashmir’s youth. A place once associated with violence, stone-pelting and terrorism is now witnessing young people carrying the Tricolour, participating in large Tricolour rallies and gathering in large numbers to cheer for cricket.
The huge turnout, however, also posed a challenge for the authorities. Police had to use force at times to manage the crowd. Six people were injured after a stadium wall collapsed, but the incident did not dampen the youngsters’ enthusiasm for cricket.
Locals have welcomed the return of the league, saying sporting events provide crucial opportunities for young people and help create a positive atmosphere in the district.
Ten teams from across Kashmir are participating in the Royal Premier League.
The trophy was unveiled by PDP MLA Waheed Parra, while Pulwama SSP Tanu Shree performed the toss with the organiser before the opening match.
Speaking about the tournament, Waheed-Ur-Rehman Para, MLA Pulwama, said, “It is excellent that the Royal Premium League—the tournament you are witnessing in Pulwama—marks a beginning; it is an effort to bring some happiness to the youth of Jammu and Kashmir, who are going through a tough time and facing considerable stress and hardship. It’s an effort to bring happiness and hope on the faces of youth of Jammu and Kashmir.”
Organiser Irfan Sarkar said, “You see how many events happened this year in Pulwama district, and this second night event. Before this, when did we do a kabaddi event that was successful, and we hope this will also be very successful.”
The Royal Premier League, a day-night cricket tournament, had generated considerable excitement among sports fans in Kashmir last year as well. Prime Minister Modi also mentioned the league in Mann Ki Baat.
The organisers say the enthusiasm surrounding the tournament reflects a new sense of hope among Kashmir’s Gen Z, alongside growing participation in events such as the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, pointing towards what they describe as the emergence of a new Kashmir.
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