/Pulwama comes alive under floodlights as Royal Premier League draws over 20,000 spectators

Speaking about the tournament, Waheed-Ur-Rehman Para, MLA Pulwama, said, “It is excellent that the Royal Premium League—the tournament you are witnessing in Pulwama—marks a beginning; it is an effort to bring some happiness to the youth of Jammu and Kashmir, who are going through a tough time and facing considerable stress and hardship. It’s an effort to bring happiness and hope on the faces of youth of Jammu and Kashmir.”