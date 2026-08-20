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Pulwama comes alive under floodlights as Royal Premier League draws over 20,000 spectators

The Royal Premier League, a day-night cricket tournament, had generated considerable excitement among sports fans in Kashmir last year as well. Prime Minister Modi also mentioned the league in Mann Ki Baat.

Reported BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Aug 20, 2026, 09:10 PM IST|Updated: Aug 20, 2026, 09:10 PM IST
Pulwama comes alive under floodlights as Royal Premier League draws over 20,000 spectators
Image Credit: The RPL, was once mentioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mann Ki Baat programme last year, drew 20,000 spectators.

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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Pulwama comes alive under floodlights as Royal Premier League draws over 20,000 spectators
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