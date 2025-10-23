Punjab Kings Appoint Sairaj Bahutule As Spin Bowling Coach Ahead Of IPL 2026

Indian Premier League franchise Punjab Kings (PBKS) has officially announced the appointment of Sairaj Bahutule as the team’s new spin bowling coach ahead of the IPL 2026 season. Bahutule takes over the role from Sunil Joshi, who served the team in this capacity from 2023 to 2025. The former Indian leg-spinner brings a wealth of experience, having previously held coaching positions with several domestic teams, including Kerala, Gujarat, Vidarbha, and Bengal, as well as IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals. His appointment is expected to strengthen PBKS’s bowling unit, particularly in the spin department, and provide strategic depth to the squad ahead of the upcoming season.

Commenting on the transition, Punjab Kings CEO Satish Menon expressed gratitude toward the outgoing coach. “We extend our sincere thanks to Sunil Joshi for his dedicated service and contribution to the Punjab Kings over the years. As we look forward, we are thrilled to welcome Sairaj Bahutule to our coaching staff,” Menon said.

He further highlighted Bahutule’s value to the team, adding, “Sairaj’s deep understanding of the game, particularly his extensive experience in grooming domestic bowlers and managing strategy, will be invaluable to our side. His expertise aligns perfectly with our vision of building a strong and cohesive bowling unit for the season ahead.”

Bahutule also shared his excitement about joining Punjab Kings. “I’m really excited. This is a team that plays a different brand of cricket, and I can see that the potential is massive. They have a bunch of talented players, and I’m looking forward to working with them to refine their skills and help them reach new heights,” he said.

His appointment comes at a time when PBKS is looking to solidify its bowling attack for IPL 2026, with a particular focus on developing young and domestic talents. Bahutule’s previous coaching stints at the domestic level have earned him a reputation for nurturing promising bowlers and helping them transition to high-pressure matches. His experience is expected to be instrumental in building a balanced bowling unit capable of taking wickets consistently while controlling the run flow. With IPL 2026 just around the corner, PBKS fans can look forward to a sharper, more tactical bowling attack under Bahutule’s guidance. His blend of international experience as a player and coaching expertise across domestic teams is seen as a perfect fit for a franchise aiming to compete at the highest level.