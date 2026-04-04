Punjab Kings clinch Thrilling 210 Chase vs CSK, But Shreyas Iyer hit with Rs24,00,000 fine - Reason revealed

Punjab Kings secured a dominant win against Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk on Friday night, but the celebration was tempered by a significant disciplinary setback for captain Shreyas Iyer and his squad. Despite a clinical all-round performance that saw PBKS successfully hunt down a target of 210 with eight balls remaining, the Board of Control for Cricket in India has stepped in to penalize the winning side for a recurring issue.

While the Punjab bowlers faced some challenges during the latter stages of the CSK innings, the batting unit ensured the five-time champions remained winless. However, the victory was marred by a slow over-rate offense, which the BCCI has treated with increased severity as it marks the team’s second such lapse of the IPL 2026 season.

Escalated Fines for Repeat Offense

The consequences for Shreyas Iyer have intensified following this second violation. Having been fined INR 12 lakh for the team's first match, the captain's penalty has now been doubled to INR 24 lakh. The financial repercussions also extended to his teammates and the designated Impact Player.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

According to the official IPL statement:

"Punjab Kings Captain Shreyas Iyer has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match No.7 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. As this was his team’s second offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Iyer was fined INR 24 lakhs. The rest of the members of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player, will be fined either INR six lakhs or 25 per cent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser."

Iyer Praises Opening Foundation

Away from the disciplinary news, Shreyas Iyer was full of praise for the platform laid by his opening batters. Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh ignited the chase with an aggressive 61-run partnership in just 4.2 overs, a start that Iyer believes was the catalyst for the successful pursuit of over 200 runs.

Reflecting on the performance of the openers, Iyer remarked after the game:

"The way we started today, I think that was an exceptional start for us. Priyansh and Prab doing the job at the start and then setting the bench for us going inside. And I personally feel that the way they've been batting over the years now, it's phenomenal to see them giving us that start, and it stabilises the rhythm for us."