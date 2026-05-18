Punjab Kings create embarrassing record, become 1st team in T20 cricket history to... 

Punjab Kings' dream run in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) is turning into a nightmare. After suffering a 23-run defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Sunday, PBKS are now staring at elimination, while RCB officially sealed their spot in the IPL 2026 playoffs.

The defeat also pushed PBKS into the embarrassing record books. Punjab Kings have now become the first team in T20 tournament history to concede nine 200-plus totals in a single season.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 playoff qualification scenario explained: How SRH, CSK, RR, PBKS, KKR and DC can still reach top 4

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Teams That Conceded Most 200+ Totals in a T20 Tournament

1. Punjab Kings - IPL 2026 - 9 innings

2. Southern Punjab - National T20 Cup 2020 - 8 innings

3. Sunrisers Hyderabad - IPL 2024 - 7 innings

4. Lucknow Super Giants - IPL 2025 - 7 innings

5. Punjab Kings - IPL 2025 - 7 innings

6. Rajasthan Royals - IPL 2025 - 7 innings

7. Rajasthan Royals - IPL 2026 - 7 innings

PBKS have now been involved in 41 instances of 200-plus totals in men’s T20 cricket, the fourth highest for any team in the format.

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PBKS' Horror Run Continues After Dream Start

Punjab Kings had begun IPL 2026 like genuine title contenders, but the second half of the season has completely derailed their campaign. The franchise has now lost six consecutive matches, slipping from potential top two finishers to a side struggling to remain in playoff contention.

What makes the losing streak even more alarming is the nature of the defeats. PBKS' batting unit has consistently delivered big totals, but the bowling attack has repeatedly failed to defend them.

-Lost after scoring 222 vs Rajasthan Royals

-Lost after scoring 202 vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

-Lost after scoring 210 vs Delhi Capitals

-Lost after scoring 200 vs Mumbai Indians

The statistics have exposed PBKS' inability to control matches despite delivering explosive batting performances.

Punjab Kings Playoff Scenario Explained

PBKS will now face Lucknow Super Giants on May 23 in a virtual knockout clash. Punjab Kings must win the match to keep their IPL 2026 playoff hopes alive.

A defeat against LSG would end their campaign immediately, leaving them stranded on 13 points.

Even if PBKS manage to qualify, they can no longer finish in the top two after the loss against RCB. The maximum they can now reach is 15 points, meaning they would likely have to win three consecutive knockout matches - Eliminator, Qualifier 2 and Final - to lift the IPL trophy.

To make matters worse, teams like Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad are all capable of pushing PBKS further down the standings.

If Rajasthan Royals defeat Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings could even slip out of the top four.

Punjab Kings still have one final opportunity to rescue their campaign, but after six straight defeats, momentum is firmly against them. What once looked like a fairytale IPL season is now on the verge of ending in heartbreak.