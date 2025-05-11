Punjab Kings Issues Official Statement Following IPL Halt Over Indo-Pak Tensions

In a heartfelt message shared on their official Instagram handle, the franchise confirmed:

"We're pleased to communicate that all our players, support staff, and everyone associated with Punjab Kings cricket operations are safe and secure."

The statement extended sincere gratitude to the BCCI, IPL, Indian Railways, Police, State authorities, and the internal operations teams for facilitating the safe relocation of players and staff from both Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals, who were recently stationed in Dharamsala.

"A heartfelt thank you to the BCCI, IPL, Indian Railways, Police, State authorities, and our internal operations team for ensuring the safe movement of players, coaches, families, and support staff from both Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings to a secure location," the statement read.

The franchise also acknowledged the leadership of its internal team during this sensitive period, noting:

"We are especially grateful to our wing commanders for their calm and swift leadership, and to our CEO, Mr. Satish Menon, whose steady guidance has been instrumental throughout this process."

Reflecting on the season, the franchise called it a memorable chapter both on and off the field, crediting their fans for unwavering support:

"It's been a standout season for the IPL and for Punjab Kings. None of it would've been possible without our fans. Your support through every high and low has meant the world, and we're truly grateful."

In light of current events, PBKS made a strong appeal to the media for calm and responsible reporting:

"We also make a humble appeal to the media, please keep the reporting calm, factual, and responsible. This isn't the moment for panic or noise. It's a moment to move forward with care and perspective."

The statement concluded with a patriotic message, expressing solidarity with the Indian armed forces and recalling the emotional scenes from their most recent match in Dharamsala:

"Most importantly, in moments like these, it's important we stay united and composed. We stand firmly with our armed forces. Nation First. Always. Yesterday's game in Dharamsala was unforgettable, from B Praak's stirring tribute to our armed forces to the electric atmosphere in the stands. Thank you once again to every single person who played a part in ensuring the safety, success, and spirit of this journey."