Punjab Kings (PBKS) Donates Rs 33.8 Lakh, Launches Fundraiser To Support Punjab Flood Victims

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) franchise has announced a partnership with Hemkunt Foundation and Round Table India (RTI) as part of their 'Together for Punjab' campaign to support flood relief efforts across the severely affected districts of Punjab. The IPL team will contribute Rs 33.8 lakh to assist in providing essential relief, including inflatable rescue boats for evacuating stranded families, medical aid, clean drinking water, and delivery of supplies. These boats will also serve as long-term disaster-response assets for future emergencies.

Fundraising Efforts for Punjab

Punjab Kings has also launched a fundraising campaign on Ketto, aiming to raise INR 2 crore by September 15. The collected funds will be donated to The Global Sikh Charity, which will channel the aid to support flood-affected communities and assist in rebuilding efforts across the state.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Speaking about the initiative, Punjab Kings stated:

"We are devastated to witness the suffering caused by floods across our beloved state, and we are joining hands with Hemkunt Foundation and RTI to support those affected. Our efforts will help victims across flood-affected regions and strengthen resilience for Sadda Punjab in the hour of need."

Impact of the Floods in Punjab

The Punjab government reported that 37 lives have been lost due to the severe flooding, affecting around 1,655 villages across the state. Gurdaspur was the worst-hit district with 324 villages impacted, followed by Amritsar (190), Hoshiarpur (121), Kapurthala (123), Ferozepur (111), and Sangrur (107). Approximately 1,75,216 hectares of cropland have also been damaged.

To tackle the crisis, the government has intensified rescue and relief operations. Punjab Police have deployed drones to deliver aid to flood-hit villages in Amritsar, including areas like Ajnala. Evacuation drives have also been conducted along the Sutlej river, with residents being shifted to government-established relief camps.