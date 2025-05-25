Punjab Kings Slip Before Playoffs, Joining GT And RCB In Pre-Knockout Setbacks; Top 2 Race Gets Tighter

Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Punjab Kings, and Mumbai Indians have officially qualified for the IPL 2025 playoffs, and now all four teams are locked in a fierce battle for the coveted top two spots in the points table. With multiple scenarios at play, the race is razor-tight. Gujarat Titans currently have the upper hand, but PBKS, RCB, and MI still have clear paths to sneak into the top 2, depending on the outcomes of the final league matches. Every run, every wicket, and every over from here on will be decisive.

In a major blow to their momentum, Punjab Kings suffered a six-wicket defeat at the hands of Delhi Capitals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The loss has complicated their chances of finishing in the top two, dealing a psychological setback at a critical juncture.

Gujarat Titans also missed an opportunity when they lost their home fixture against the Lucknow Super Giants, halting their charge for a top-two finish. Their final league match against Chennai Super Kings has now become a high-stakes, must-win encounter.

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru also stumbled, losing to Sunrisers Hyderabad. That defeat left them stuck on 17 points, tied with Punjab Kings, but a weaker Net Run Rate (NRR) has pushed them down to third place behind PBKS.

Interestingly, all three GT, PBKS, and RCB dominated the league phase but have now suffered one defeat each after qualifying for the playoffs. This dip in momentum could affect their confidence just as the competition enters its most intense phase.

On the other hand, the Mumbai Indians have surged into the playoffs on the back of consecutive wins. Though they can reach a maximum of 18 points, their form and confidence make them serious contenders for a top finish. Their performance opens the door for either Bengaluru or Punjab to leap ahead to 19 points with a win in their final matches, potentially securing a top-two berth, while Gujarat Titans can go up to 20 points with a win over Chennai Super Kings.

As the final round of matches approaches, the race for the top 2 continues to intensify. Each team will aim to finish strong, not just to secure a better playoff seeding, but also to build momentum and team spirit heading into the knockout stages.