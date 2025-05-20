Punjab Kings Welcome Back 'THESE' Overseas Stars For Crucial Playoff Clashes

Punjab Kings (PBKS) have made significant strides in the 2025 IPL season, securing a playoff berth for the first time in 11 years. Under the leadership of captain Shreyas Iyer and head coach Ricky Ponting, the team has showcased remarkable performances, including six 200+ scores, the joint highest this season.

Punjab Kings' (PBKS) star-studded overseas quartet of Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis, Aaron Hardie, and Kyle Jamieson is arriving in India and set to link up with the franchise on Tuesday, according to ESPNcricinfo.

The hard-hitting Australian duo of Stoinis and Inglis have enjoyed limited game time this season. Stoinis has been underwhelming with his performances, striking 82 runs in seven innings at 167.34. On the other hand, Inglis has mustered up 92 runs in six innings while maintaining a strike rate of 139.39.

Hardie, the Western Australia seam-bowling all-rounder, is yet to feature for Punjab this season after being picked in last year's auction for Rs 1.25 crore. New Zealand quick Kyle Jamieson came in as an injury replacement for his national compatriot and tearaway Lockie Ferguson, who has been ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 due to a hamstring injury.

In their latest match, PBKS clinched a 10-run victory over Rajasthan Royals, with standout performances from Nehal Wadhera (70 off 37 balls) and Shashank Singh (59* off 30). Harpreet Brar's impactful bowling (3/22 in 4 overs) was instrumental in securing the win. Punjab, who occupy the third spot with 17 points, has qualified for the playoffs.

Upcoming Matches

PBKS has two remaining league matches:

May 24: vs Delhi Capitals at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

May 26: vs Mumbai Indians at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

With the IPL final scheduled for June 3 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, PBKS aims to maintain momentum and eye a maiden IPL title.