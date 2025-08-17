'Put 4 Men On Rohit Sharma, Make Him Run 10 Km Daily': Yograj Singh’s Advice To India Captain

Former India cricketer Yograj Singh has heaped praise on India’s ODI captain Rohit Sharma while slamming the critics who often target the star batter’s form and fitness. Yograj strongly believes that Rohit should continue playing for India for at least another five years.

Rohit, who retired from T20Is after India’s World Cup triumph in June last year, also stepped away from Test cricket in May 2025. Currently, he is leading the ODI side as captain and opener. His most recent outing for India came in the Champions Trophy 2025 final against New Zealand, where he played a decisive knock.

'Rohit Will Be My Man' - Yograj

Speaking to News18 CricketNext, Yograj praised Rohit’s class and match-winning ability. “The man about whom so many people speak rubbish, Rohit Sharma – I said that day Rohit will be my man, the man, my man. The way he batted, his batting one side and the rest of the team’s batting on the other. That’s his class,” he said.

Yograj added that Rohit still has plenty of cricket left in him.

“Rohit, aapki hume 5 saal aur zarurat hai yaar (Rohit, we need you for five more years, man). Please do more for your country, work on your fitness and everything. He has the class to play till 45 years of age, if he wants,” Yograj stated.

Put Four Men on Him, Make Him Run 10 Kilometres

Yograj Singh also took aim at critics who question Rohit’s fitness despite not having significant competitive cricketing experience. He suggested that Rohit should keep himself active in domestic cricket to maintain peak fitness.

Yograj Singh suggested that Rohit should push himself harder in training to extend his international career well into his 40s. Put four men on him, make him run 10 kilometres every morning. He has the class to play till 45 years of age, if he wants,” Yograj told News18 CricketNext.

He further stated that Rohit’s ability with the bat was unmatched, often placing him above the rest of the Indian line-up.

Rohit’s Match-Winning Knock in Champions Trophy Final

Rohit Sharma was named Player of the Match in the Champions Trophy 2025 final against New Zealand in March. He scored a crucial 76 off 83 balls, an innings decorated with seven boundaries and three sixes, guiding India to the title. Yograj’s strong backing comes at a time when Rohit is solely focused on ODIs, keeping India’s hopes alive with his leadership and batting expertise.