‘Puts Your Team In A Winning Position’: Sanjay Manjrekar Lauds Sanju Samson

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar feels Sanju Samson should be given a long patch of failures. Samson looked clueless against the sheer pace of Jofra Archer and was dismissed three times in the India vs England T20I series. Sanju made twin hundreds in South Africa but then in the ongoing series, he could only score 35 runs in four innings at an average of 8.75.

"When you are looking at a T20I talent, batting talent, you have got to see when they are playing well what kind of impact they can make, what contribution they can make. And you see with Sanju Samson when he plays well, he gets an incredible hundred and puts your team in a winning position," Manjrekar said while speaking on ESPNCricinfo.

As of now, Sanju has scored over 500 runs with the help of three centuries and fifty with the highest strike rate of 177.54.

"So, such people are allowed failures and maybe a long patch of failures as well because that's the nature of these as a T20 cricketer, where you can't play yourself, where you have to keep taking those risks that they take. Hopefully, there's that one innings that just propels him back into form," Manjrekar added.

The Suryakumar Yadav-led India will lock horns with Jos Buttler's England in the fifth and final T20I of the series which will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, February 2.

India: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Axar Patel (VC), Sanju Samson (WK), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Shivam Dube, Ramandeep Singh.

England: Ben Duckett, Philip Salt(w), Jos Buttler(c), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Saqib Mahmood, Brydon Carse, Jamie Smith, Rehan Ahmed.