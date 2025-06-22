England's pacer Mark Wood highly praised India's speedster Jasprit Bumrah as the best fast bowler in the world at the moment. Speaking during the first Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at Headingley, Leeds Wood warned his fellow country batters of the threat Bumrah poses and how his pace will be the difference between the two teams. England managed to score 209-3 at the end of Day 2 's play. India were earlier bowled out for 471 in the first innings, losing their last 7 wickets for mere 41 runs.



"He's a phenomenal bowler in all formats and extremely dangerous. I can honestly say he's very difficult to pick and face. He's quicker than he looks. Right now, he's the best bowler in the world-and he's capable of changing the course of a match at any moment," Wood told Sky Sports.



All Eyes On Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah was the only bowler that looked in fine touch on Day 2 at Leeds dominating with his sheer pace and precision taking 3 wickets for 48 in 13 overs he bowled. The 3 wickets could have been very well converted to 5 wickets if not for the dropped catches by Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ravindra Jadeja or the no ball Bumrah bowled where he dismissed Harry Brook in an anti-climax style. Other than the 31-year-old all Indian bowlers like Mohammad Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Prasidh Krishna and Ravindra Jadeja went wicketless. Not just wicketless, the other bowlers looked out of sorts and non threatening finding it hard to know the correct length.





Japrit Bumrah scripted history on Saturday achieving a milestone no one years before thought an Indian pacer could pull off. He has now taken 148 wickets from 60 innings at SENA Countries, going past the former Pakistan's legendary pacer Wasim Akram in list of Asian bowlers with most wickets in SENA countries.



Bumrah leads the list with 148 wickets, Akram (146), Anil Kumble (141), Ishant Sharma (130), and Mohammed Shami (123) are also in the elite list.



Wood's Status

Mark Wood is currently sidelined from the English team after undergoing knee surgery in March, He revealed on BBC's Test Match Special that he has resumed bowling in the nets and according to reports he may return for the fifth and final test scheduled at The Oval starting from July 31st.