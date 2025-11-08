South African wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock added another glorious chapter to his ODI career by completing 7000 runs in One-Day Internationals, during the third ODI against Pakistan. The milestone came as he registered a fluent half-century that underlined his form and consistency at the top of the order.

De Kock Achieves Milestone in Just 158 Innings

With this achievement, Quinton de Kock became the second-fastest batter in ODI history to reach 7000 runs. He accomplished the feat in just 158 innings, surpassing modern-day greats Virat Kohli (161 innings) and Kane Williamson (159 innings). Only his compatriot Hashim Amla has reached the landmark faster, taking just 150 innings to do so, a testament to South Africa’s proud tradition of world-class top-order batters.

Consistency and Class Define De Kock’s Legacy

Known for his aggressive stroke play and calm temperament behind the stumps, De Kock has been a crucial pillar in South Africa’s batting lineup for over a decade. Since his debut in 2013, the left-hander has built a reputation for being one of the most destructive openers in white-ball cricket. His ability to anchor innings while accelerating at will has helped the Proteas in crucial games, and this latest record only cements his place among the finest ODI players of the modern era.

Match Summary

For the first time, Pakistan have defeated South Africa in an ODI series on home soil, and they’ve done it in style, coming from 0–1 down to seal the series. Shaheen Shah Afridi’s captaincy tenure begins with a memorable win. The foundation was laid earlier in the day when South Africa collapsed dramatically from 106/2 to 143 all out. From that point, it was always going to be an uphill battle for the visitors.

Burger gave South Africa a glimmer of hope by removing Fakhar Zaman in the first over, but Saim Ayub and Babar Azam steadied the innings with a composed 65-run stand. Saim, in particular, played fluently, striking the ball beautifully before falling just short of the finish line. Despite some spin and grip on offer, the ball came on nicely in the second innings, making Pakistan’s chase comfortable.

It was a one-sided affair on the day, but the series overall was hard-fought. With this triumph, Pakistan not only registered their maiden home ODI series win over South Africa but also extended their winning streak to three consecutive series, claiming four of the last five ODI contests between the two sides.