Quinton de Kock Smashes Record-Breaking Century as South Africa Crush Pakistan to Level ODI Series 1-1

South Africa’s comeback star Quinton de Kock reminded the cricketing world why he remains one of the most prolific openers of the modern era, slamming a match-winning unbeaten 123 to guide the Proteas to a commanding eight-wicket victory over Pakistan in the second ODI at Faisalabad’s Iqbal Stadium. The win helped South Africa level the three-match ODI series 1-1, setting up a mouth-watering decider on Saturday.

A Heroic Comeback: De Kock Marks Return with Batting Brilliance

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Having reversed his decision to retire from ODIs after a two-year hiatus, de Kock produced a batting masterclass, marking his first ODI century since his comeback. The left-hander’s effortless strokeplay and composure underlined his class as he constructed his 22nd ODI ton, surpassing Herschelle Gibbs’ tally to become South Africa’s third-highest century-maker in the format.

His 123 off 119 balls*, peppered with elegant drives, precise pulls, and two majestic sixes, showcased vintage de Kock — a perfect blend of aggression and calm. The knock also saw him break Chris Gayle’s world record, becoming the first visiting opener to score nine ODI centuries in Asia — a staggering feat that further cements his legacy.

Partnerships That Defined the Chase

South Africa’s chase of 270 was anchored around two key stands. The first, an 81-run opening partnership with 19-year-old Lhuan-dre Pretorius (46 off 40), set the platform for the innings. Pretorius, playing only his second ODI, impressed with maturity, timing his strokes beautifully before falling to Mohammad Nawaz.

The innings truly came alive with a 153-run partnership between de Kock and Tony de Zorzi (76 off 63) — the second-highest for South Africa against Pakistan on their soil. De Zorzi, too, was offered a reprieve when Faheem Ashraf dropped him, and he made Pakistan pay dearly with a fluent knock full of intent and crisp boundaries.

By the time de Zorzi departed, the result was beyond doubt. De Kock, alongside stand-in captain *Matthew Breetzke (17)**, sealed the chase with nearly 10 overs to spare, finishing at 270/2 in just 40.1 overs.

South Africa’s Bowling Firepower: Burger and Peter Dazzle

Earlier, Pakistan, after opting to bat first, were rocked early by South Africa’s pace attack. Left-arm seamer Nandre Burger delivered a fiery spell, taking 4/46, including the prized wickets of Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, and Mohammad Rizwan within the first five overs. His raw pace and swing left Pakistan reeling at 22/3.

Leg-spinner Nqaba Peter, making full use of the conditions, bagged career-best figures of 3/55, combining smart variations with accuracy. The duo’s efforts restricted Pakistan’s scoring and ensured constant pressure through the innings.

Despite the early collapse, Saim Ayub (53), Salman Ali Agha (69), and Mohammad Nawaz (59) offered resistance, stringing together partnerships that lifted Pakistan to 269/9. However, the total never seemed enough against South Africa’s in-form top order.

Records, Redemption, and Resurgence

De Kock’s innings was not just about runs — it was about redemption and resurgence. Since reversing his retirement post the 2023 World Cup, the 32-year-old has looked rejuvenated. His ability to blend experience with fearless strokeplay has reignited South Africa’s ODI hopes ahead of next year’s Champions Trophy.

With this ton, de Kock now sits second only to Kumar Sangakkara (23) for the most ODI centuries by a wicketkeeper, and level with Sangakkara for the most away centuries (9) by a stumper in Asia. His tally of nine centuries in Asia is now the most by any non-Asian opener, surpassing Chris Gayle’s eight.