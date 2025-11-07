Advertisement
Quinton de Kock Surpasses Chris Gayle, Closes In On AB de Villiers In Elite ODI List With Magnificent Ton Against Pakistan

South Africa’s veteran opener Quinton de Kock once again proved why he remains one of the most consistent performers in world cricket.

Written By Nitesh Dubey
Image Credit:- X

South Africa’s veteran opener Quinton de Kock once again proved why he remains one of the most consistent performers in world cricket. The wicketkeeper-batter produced a masterclass in batting as South Africa registered a convincing eight-wicket victory over Pakistan in the second ODI at Faisalabad, levelling the series 1-1.

De Kock’s Dominant Knock

Chasing a competitive total, De Kock gave the Proteas a dream start. Opening the innings, he played with precision, timing, and authority to notch up a brilliant 123 off 119 deliveries, laced with crisp boundaries and elegant stroke play. His innings was a blend of calculated aggression and composure, ensuring that South Africa never lost control of the chase.

Partnering with Tony de Zorzi, the duo stitched together a commanding 153-run opening partnership, effectively crushing Pakistan’s hopes early in the game. De Zorzi’s steady support at the other end allowed De Kock to anchor the innings and play freely, dismantling Pakistan’s bowling attack with ease.

Record-Breaking Milestone

Beyond the match-winning contribution, De Kock achieved a significant personal milestone. His century marked his 9th ODI ton in Asia, surpassing West Indies legend Chris Gayle, who had scored eight centuries on the subcontinent. With this feat, De Kock now trails only AB de Villiers (10 centuries) among visiting players with the most ODI hundreds in Asia.

This record highlights De Kock’s adaptability and dominance in challenging Asian conditions, where spin and humidity often test foreign batters. His ability to adjust his game to the surface and situation has made him a standout performer for South Africa over the years.

Series Context and Impact

De Kock’s innings not only powered South Africa to victory but also restored balance in the ODI series. Pakistan, which had won the first game, were left searching for answers after being thoroughly outplayed. The Proteas’ composed chase underlined their experience and intent heading into the series decider.

The veteran’s form is a positive sign for South Africa, especially ahead of major international tournaments. Having announced his retirement from ODIs previously, De Kock’s continued excellence in limited-overs cricket reaffirms his class and unmatched value to the team.

Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey

