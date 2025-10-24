R Ashwin Backs Virat Kohli: “Needs More Time in Middle to Find Rhythm” Ahead of Sydney ODI

In an unprecedented turn of events, Virat Kohli experienced consecutive ducks in the ongoing India vs Australia ODI series, leaving fans and experts abuzz with speculation. The right-handed superstar, dismissed leg-before-wicket by Australia pacer Xavier Bartlett for a four-ball duck, faced a rare setback at Adelaide Oval—a ground where he has historically thrived. Former India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin weighed in on Kohli’s dismissal, offering insightful analysis and comparisons to Rohit Sharma’s past challenges.

Ashwin’s Expert Take: Rhythm Key for Kohli

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin highlighted Bartlett’s clever bowling strategy that outsmarted Kohli. “Xavier Bartlett bowled two outswingers and then straightened the line to trap Virat Kohli LBW,” Ashwin explained. “The way Virat got out, he actually missed the line, indicating he needs more time in the middle to find his rhythm.”

Ashwin drew parallels to Rohit Sharma’s dismissals, emphasizing the recurring pattern of being trapped by inward-moving deliveries. He expressed confidence that Kohli could bounce back in the final ODI at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), stating, “There is no reason why Virat should not make runs in Sydney. He would be reflecting on the last two games, but I hope he comes out strong.”

Adelaide ODI: Key Moments and Performances

Australia, leading the series 1-0, elected to bat first. India’s opening pair, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, started cautiously, but Bartlett quickly reduced India to 17/2 with the dismissals of Gill (9) and Kohli (0). Rohit and Shreyas Iyer steadied the innings with a crucial 118-run partnership, while Axar Patel contributed a brisk 44 off 41 balls.

Adam Zampa proved pivotal for Australia, claiming 4/60 and restricting India to 264/9, despite late contributions from Harshit Rana (24*) and Arshdeep Singh (13). Zampa’s performance earned him the ‘Player of the Match’ accolade.

During Australia’s run chase, early breakthroughs from Washington Sundar (2/37), Arshdeep Singh (2/41), and Harshit Rana (2/59) kept the match competitive. However, contributions from Matt Short (74), Cooper Connolly (61*), and Mitchell Owen (36) ensured Australia maintained control and sealed a 2-0 series lead.

Kohli’s Adelaide Farewell Sparks Retirement Chatter

Kohli’s consecutive ducks sparked widespread speculation about his future in ODIs. As he walked back to the pavilion, the 36-year-old raised his hand to acknowledge the cheering Adelaide crowd, a gesture widely interpreted as a potential farewell. While many believe this could mark his last ODI appearance at Adelaide Oval, Kohli himself remains focused on regaining form ahead of upcoming challenges, including the 2027 Cricket World Cup.

Ashwin cautioned against overanalyzing the situation, noting, “I don’t think he should read too much into all this ‘Farewell at Adelaide’ talk. He has happy memories here, but that shouldn’t be in his mind during the game.”

Kohli’s Form and Future Prospects

This year, Kohli has played nine ODIs, amassing 275 runs at an average of 34.37, including one century and two fifties. His instrumental role in India’s ICC Champions Trophy victory, highlighted by a century against Pakistan and 84 against Australia in the semifinals, showcased his class. However, the lack of consistent ODI appearances may have contributed to his recent struggles, making Sydney a crucial platform to regain momentum.

With a strong lineup including Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, and rising talents like Harshit Rana, India aims to bounce back in the final ODI. Kohli, known for his fighting spirit, will look to silence critics and remind the cricketing world of his enduring class.