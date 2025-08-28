R Ashwin Eyes History: Could Become First Indian to Play in The Hundred After IPL Retirement

Ravichandran Ashwin, one of India’s greatest ever spinners, could soon be making history off Indian shores. After officially announcing his retirement from the IPL, Ashwin is now reportedly keen to become the first Indian men’s cricketer to feature in The Hundred, England’s 100-ball competition. According to The Telegraph, the 38-year-old is eager to start a new chapter in his career by participating in overseas leagues—something previously restricted by BCCI rules.

With Ashwin no longer tied to domestic cricket obligations, his entry into The Hundred seems not just possible but increasingly likely. And if it happens, it could reshape the tournament’s global appeal, especially in India.

Ashwin’s Retirement from IPL Opens New Doors

Ashwin confirmed his IPL exit with an emotional social media post, writing:

“Every ending has a new beginning. My time as an IPL cricketer comes to a close today, but my journey as an explorer of the game in leagues around the world begins now.”

This move was significant because BCCI rules prevent active male cricketers from playing in foreign leagues, a policy designed to protect the IPL’s exclusivity. By retiring, Ashwin has freed himself from those restrictions, paving the way for appearances in competitions like The Hundred, Major League Cricket, and even the Caribbean Premier League.

For Ashwin, it’s the start of a fresh journey. For The Hundred, it’s a potential game-changer.

Why Ashwin in The Hundred Would Be Historic

If Ashwin does join The Hundred, he would become the first Indian male cricketer to play in the competition since its inception in 2021. While Indian women stars such as Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur have already lit up the league, male participation has been blocked due to BCCI regulations.

That’s why Ashwin’s involvement could be revolutionary. It would break a long-standing barrier, attract millions of Indian fans to the league, and provide The Hundred with the global traction it has craved.

The timing couldn’t be better either. The 2025 season will be the first under new franchise rebranding, with several IPL owners investing in teams. Four of the eight franchises are already connected to IPL groups, which naturally makes them frontrunners to bring Ashwin on board.

The Hundred Needs Indian Star Power

Since its launch, The Hundred has struggled to build popularity beyond England. Its unique 100-ball format has intrigued audiences, but international attention has remained limited. The presence of a global name like Ashwin could change that dramatically.

India is the single biggest cricket market, but fans rarely follow non-IPL leagues unless Indian players are involved. Ashwin’s arrival would not just boost television ratings in India but also open commercial doors—sponsorships, streaming partnerships, and increased merchandise sales.

From a cricketing perspective, Ashwin brings vast experience:

537 Test wickets, seventh-most in history.

Proven white-ball pedigree with match-winning spells in ODIs and T20Is.

Tactical versatility as a spinner who thrives on smart variations.

At 38, Ashwin may no longer dominate like he once did in the IPL, but his cricketing brain and adaptability make him a valuable asset to any Hundred franchise.

What It Means for Indian Cricket

Ashwin’s overseas ambitions also highlight a changing reality for veteran Indian players. Much like Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, and Harbhajan Singh—who pursued foreign leagues after retiring—Ashwin represents a growing trend of Indians exploring global cricket once their IPL careers end.

For younger players, this could signal future opportunities if BCCI policies evolve. For now, though, Ashwin stands at the forefront of a historic shift.