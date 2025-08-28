R Ashwin Free To Play Abroad? BCCI Rules Explained For Overseas T20 Participation

Veteran Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has officially announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL) on August 27, 2025, bringing an illustrious 17-year career in the league to a close. This decision follows his retirement from international cricket in December 2024, marking the end of a significant era in Indian cricket.

A Legacy of Excellence in the IPL

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Ashwin's IPL journey began in 2009 with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), where he played a pivotal role in their title victories in 2010 and 2011. Over the years, he represented various franchises, including Rising Pune Supergiant, Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals, and Punjab Kings, before returning to CSK for his final season in 2025. Throughout his IPL career, Ashwin claimed 187 wickets in 221 matches at an average of 30.22, with an economy rate of 7.20. His best bowling performance was 4/34, and he also contributed with the bat, scoring 833 runs, including a half-century. Reuters

Eligibility for Overseas T20 Leagues

With his retirement from the IPL, Ashwin has fulfilled the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)'s criteria for obtaining a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to participate in foreign T20 leagues. The BCCI requires players to retire from international cricket, domestic cricket, and the IPL to be eligible for an NOC. Having already retired from international cricket, Ashwin's departure from the IPL now allows him to explore opportunities in leagues such as the UAE's ILT20, South Africa's SA20, Australia's Big Bash League (BBL), England's The Hundred, and the USA's Major League Cricket (MLC).

Potential Move to The Hundred

Reports suggest that Ashwin is keen on participating in England's The Hundred in 2026, aiming to become the first Indian male player to feature in the tournament. His participation would not only enhance the league's profile but also provide him with a platform to showcase his skills on the global stage. While the move is yet to be confirmed, Ashwin's interest indicates a new direction in his cricketing journey.