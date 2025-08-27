R Ashwin Hails This Star As ‘White Walker’, Says His Resilience Helped Virat Kohli Pile Up Test runs

India’s spin great R Ashwin has paid a glowing tribute to Cheteshwar Pujara, crediting the now-retired batting stalwart for being a pivotal factor behind Virat Kohli’s remarkable success at number four in Test cricket. Pujara, who bid farewell after 20 years of professional cricket last Sunday, was the backbone of the Indian Test side at number three. Over the past decade, he stood toe-to-toe with Kohli in terms of consistency, and at his peak, often even surpassed the former captain’s average in subcontinent conditions. Remarkably, Pujara also delivered significantly on two consecutive tours of Australia in 2018 and 2021, cementing his reputation as India’s Test bulwark.

Ashwin calls Pujara the ‘White Walker’

Recalling the historic 2018–19 Border-Gavaskar Trophy that saw India script a maiden series win in Australia, Ashwin said that Pujara’s contribution was extraordinary. Drawing from popular culture, he affectionately referred to Pujara as the “White Walker” of the team.

“The cricket-loving public definitely knows the contribution of Cheteshwar Pujara. If you guys have seen Game of Thrones, there is a character of a white walker. I termed Pujara a white walker. He walks slowly but never leaves the field,” Ashwin said.

The Wanderers Test example

Ashwin then recalled the 2018 Wanderers Test in South Africa, a match played on a treacherous surface, to highlight the unflinching determination of India’s number three. Facing a fiery pace attack comprising Kagiso Rabada, Vernon Philander, and Morne Morkel, Pujara refused to budge despite immense pressure.

“Pujara’s contribution at No. 3, if you agree or don’t, was instrumental in helping Virat Kohli also make a lot of his runs, and I have one such case as an example. In the final Test against South Africa at the Wanderers, where the pitch was deemed too dangerous at one stage, Pujara played 53 balls before he got off the mark. A thankless job, a really, really, spiteful Wanderers pitch, the ball was going all over the place,” Ashwin remarked in his tribute video.

Pujara lasted 179 balls and notched up a fighting half-century that complemented Kohli’s own effort, lifting India to 187. Although South Africa responded with 194, the visitors went on to set a 241-run target in the second innings. Pujara managed only one run in that innings, but his dogged first-innings effort laid the platform for Mohammed Shami’s devastating five-wicket haul that sealed an iconic victory for India.

A massive legend of Indian cricket

Ashwin lamented that despite Pujara’s monumental contribution, his contributions rarely received appreciation in the social media era, where flashy batting moments dominate highlight reels.

“Pujara is one such guy, when he bats it looks like a symphony. You may see reels on Instagram, edits like Virat’s cover drive, Rohit Sharma’s pull shot, MS Dhoni’s Helicopter Shot, but Pujara’s defense, even that has to be featured with music and all that,” Ashwin explained.

Asserting that Pujara deserves to be placed alongside India’s greatest modern players, the off-spinner said, “He is a Test legend, absolute massive legend of Indian cricket, his contribution is no less than anyone else. I would put my head on the block, his contribution is not less than anyone else, whether it be Virat, or Rohit, or anybody.