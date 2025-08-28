R Ashwin IPL 2025 Salary: Earned Over Double Of MS Dhoni At CSK

Indian cricket legend Ravichandran Ashwin officially announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday, bringing an end to a remarkable 16-year journey in the league. Known for his sharp off-spin and cricketing intelligence, Ashwin leaves behind an indelible mark not only on the field but also in the financial charts, with his IPL salary at Chennai Super Kings (CSK) surpassing even MS Dhoni’s.

Ashwin’s IPL Exit Marks the End of an Era

The 38-year-old off-spinner confirmed his decision on social media, stating, “My time as an IPL cricketer comes to a close today, but my time as an explorer of the game around various leagues begins today.”

Ashwin’s retirement from the IPL comes after he stepped away from international cricket last December. The move now allows him to participate in overseas franchise tournaments, unrestricted by BCCI rules, which prohibit active Indian cricketers from joining foreign leagues.

Over 16 IPL seasons, Ashwin has played for five franchises—CSK, Rising Pune Supergiant, Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals, and Rajasthan Royals—claiming 187 wickets, making him the fifth-highest wicket-taker in IPL history.

Massive Earnings: Ashwin’s Salary Outshines Dhoni’s

One of the most talked-about aspects of Ashwin’s IPL career has been his impressive earnings. In the 2025 IPL season, Ashwin was bought by CSK for a whopping Rs 9.75 crore, more than double the Rs 4 crore paid to MS Dhoni.

This milestone reflects Ashwin’s immense value as a player and his consistent performances over the years. Starting with a modest Rs 12 lakh in 2008, his salary saw a meteoric rise, illustrating his evolution into one of the league’s premier players.

Year-by-Year IPL Earnings of R Ashwin

2008-2010 (CSK): Rs 12 lakh per season

2011-2013 (CSK): Rs 3.91 crore per season

2014-2015 (CSK): Rs 7.50 crore per season

2016-2017 (Rising Pune Supergiant): Rs 7.50 crore per season

2018-2019 (Punjab Kings): Rs 7.60 crore per season

2020-2021 (Delhi Capitals): Rs 7.60 crore per season

2022-2024 (Rajasthan Royals): Rs 5 crore per season

2025 (CSK): Rs 9.75 crore

Ashwin’s total IPL career earnings are estimated at around Rs 97.24 crore, cementing his status as one of the highest-paid and most influential players in the league.

Career Highlights and Key Performances

CSK Beginnings and Early Dominance

Ashwin began his IPL journey with CSK in 2008, helping the franchise secure its early IPL titles in 2010 and 2011. His economical bowling and knack for taking crucial wickets made him an indispensable member of the team.

Versatility at Rajasthan Royals

During his stint with Rajasthan Royals (2022-2024), Ashwin evolved into a versatile cricketer. Apart from his spin wizardry, he occasionally contributed as a pinch hitter, leading RR to the IPL 2022 final.

Return to Chennai Super Kings

The 2025 season marked Ashwin’s nostalgic return to CSK. While his performances didn’t match the heights of his earlier years, his presence added experience and mentorship to the squad.

The Legacy of R Ashwin in IPL

Ashwin’s retirement signals the end of a glittering IPL chapter. Beyond wickets and salaries, he leaves behind a legacy of strategic bowling, tactical acumen, and professionalism. For young spinners in India and around the world, Ashwin remains a benchmark for excellence in T20 cricket.

As Ashwin explores opportunities in global franchise leagues, fans can expect his signature off-spin and cricketing intelligence to continue dazzling audiences across the cricketing world.