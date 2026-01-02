Advertisement
NewsCricketR Ashwin Predicts Death Of ODI Cricket After 2027 World Cup, Says Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli Makes It Relevant
RAVICHANDRAN ASHWIN ROHIT SHARMA VIRAT KOHLI

R Ashwin Predicts Death Of ODI Cricket After 2027 World Cup, Says Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli Makes It Relevant

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have already retired from T20 Internationals and Test cricket and are currently set to feature in a three match ODI series against South Africa. 

Written By Varul Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Jan 02, 2026, 01:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Ashwin also highlighted how star power continues to play a crucial role in drawing crowds to one day cricket.
  • India are now set to take on New Zealand in a three match ODI series.
R Ashwin Predicts Death Of ODI Cricket After 2027 World Cup, Says Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli Makes It RelevantCredits - Twitter

Former India off spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has raised serious concerns about the future of One Day International cricket beyond the 2027 World Cup. Ashwin believes the fifty over format could struggle to survive once iconic batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma step away from the game. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have already retired from T20 Internationals and Test cricket and are currently set to feature in a three match ODI series against South Africa. According to Ashwin, the continued relevance of ODIs largely depends on the presence of such marquee players, as overall audience interest appears to be waning.

Ashwin expresses concern over ODI cricket’s future

Speaking on his Hindi YouTube channel Ash Ki Baat, Ashwin admitted he is deeply worried about what lies ahead for ODI cricket after the 2027 World Cup.

“I am not sure about future of ODI after 2027 World Cup,” Ashwin said. “I am a little worried about it. Of course, I am following Vijay Hazare Trophy but the manner in which I followed SMAT, I am finding slightly difficult to follow. Also, we need to know what audience wants to watch. I feel Test cricket still has space but ODI cricket, I truly feel (it) doesn’t have the space.”

Ashwin explained that while Test cricket is widely regarded as the most traditional and purest format of the game and T20 Internationals continue to thrive due to their fast pace and global leagues, ODIs find themselves stuck in between. He pointed out that unlike the World Test Championship, where every Test contributes toward a final, bilateral ODI series often lack long term context and feel like isolated fixtures.

Rohit and Virat still key to keeping ODIs relevant

Ashwin also highlighted how star power continues to play a crucial role in drawing crowds to one day cricket. Recently, the Andhra Pradesh Cricket Association revealed that ticket sales for the Vizag ODI against South Africa only picked up after Virat Kohli scored a century in Ranchi.

This trend mirrors what has been seen in domestic cricket as well. Rohit Sharma attracted large crowds while playing in Jaipur, whereas matches featuring Kohli in the Vijay Hazare Trophy reportedly saw very few spectators.

“Look, Rohit and Virat came back to Vijay Hazare Trophy and people started watching it. We have known that sport is always bigger than individuals but at times these players (Ro Ko) need to come back to make the game relevant. Vijay Hazare Trophy (national one dayers), of course, is a domestic competition that not a lot of people follow, but they did (so now) because Virat and Rohit were playing. Even then, what happens when they stop playing ODIs?” Ashwin wondered.

India’s upcoming ODI assignments

India are now set to take on New Zealand in a three match ODI series, with the opening game scheduled to be played on January 11.

