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Virat's 'You won't see him for a while' reiterated while Rohit Sharma predicted to be MI coach after retirement

During a recent discussion, seasoned Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who has frequently expressed personal aspirations of stepping into a coaching role after hanging up his boots, addressed whether two of the nation's greatest modern batsmen might transition into management once their playing days conclude.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Aug 14, 2026, 09:00 AM IST|Updated: Aug 14, 2026, 09:05 AM IST
Virat's 'You won't see him for a while' reiterated while Rohit Sharma predicted to be MI coach after retirement
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About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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Virat's 'You won't see him for a while' reiterated while Rohit Sharma predicted to be MI coach after retirement
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