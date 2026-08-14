Ravichandran Ashwin suggests Mumbai Indians should immediately hire Rohit Sharma as a coach after retirement, while predicting Virat Kohli will likely take a much-needed break from the sport first. Virat Kohli famously once said 'Once I'm gone. I'm gone, you won't see me for while' signifying we won't see him as a coach or a commentator like former India players still connected to the game. His teammate Ashwin has reiterated the same sentiment.
Ashwin Evaluates Coaching Prospects for India Icons
During a recent discussion, seasoned Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who has frequently expressed personal aspirations of stepping into a coaching role after hanging up his boots, addressed whether two of the nation's greatest modern batsmen might transition into management once their playing days conclude. While Ashwin believes that Virat Kohli would likely step away from the game temporarily before considering a dugout role, he strongly recommended that the Mumbai Indians franchise secure Rohit Sharma in a coaching capacity the moment he retires.
"I don’t think Virat will be ready to become a coach immediately," Ashwin stated on his YouTube channel, adding, "I think both have worked a lot. Maybe Rohit Sharma could come into the Mumbai Indians in some capacity. I don’t know about Virat, honestly, as Virat will probably want to take a break, in my opinion."
Looking ahead, Ashwin forecast that franchise-based leagues will increasingly dictate the landscape of professional sport. Within such a system, he anticipates that niche professional titles like mentor, director of cricket, and high-performance director will grow in prominence, thereby creating viable career paths for decorated veterans.
Why Rohit Sharma Is Tailored for Management
At thirty-nine years of age, Rohit is nearing the final stages of his illustrious playing career. Having already stepped away from Test matches and Twenty20 Internationals, speculation surrounds his remaining time in domestic and franchise formats. However, Ashwin argued that letting a sharp, trophy-winning tactical mind like Rohit drift away from the sport post-retirement would be a significant miscalculation.
"If tomorrow Rohit decides 'I won’t play,' Mumbai Indians should immediately absorb him," Ashwin remarked. "A captain who won five titles and led India to a World Cup, you won’t find such people. If he doesn’t want to be head coach because it’s a labor-intensive role, but after a one-two year break, he’ll be ready to take up a role. Like Rahul bhai took a break and then came back to work. So I think they should immediately absorb such cricketers and not let them go. And knowing the Mumbai Indians, they won’t let go of a player with Rohit Sharma’s thinking capacity."
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