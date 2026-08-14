"If tomorrow Rohit decides 'I won’t play,' Mumbai Indians should immediately absorb him," Ashwin remarked. "A captain who won five titles and led India to a World Cup, you won’t find such people. If he doesn’t want to be head coach because it’s a labor-intensive role, but after a one-two year break, he’ll be ready to take up a role. Like Rahul bhai took a break and then came back to work. So I think they should immediately absorb such cricketers and not let them go. And knowing the Mumbai Indians, they won’t let go of a player with Rohit Sharma’s thinking capacity."