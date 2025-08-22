R Ashwin Retirement: Why Did India’s Spin Wizard Walk Away Mid-Series in 2024?

Indian cricket fans are still processing the sudden retirement of Ravichandran Ashwin, who bid farewell to Test cricket in December 2024 during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. Now, in a candid conversation with former India captain Rahul Dravid on his YouTube series Kutti Stories, Ashwin has revealed the real reasons behind his abrupt decision to step away from the longest format.

The Emotional Weight of Being Benched

Ashwin, India’s second-highest wicket-taker in Tests after Anil Kumble, admitted that constantly being sidelined in overseas tours played a decisive role in his retirement.

“I was pretty old, I must admit. But going on tours, and having to just sit out a lot more, eventually got to me,” Ashwin confessed. The 38-year-old spin maestro, who claimed 537 wickets in 106 Tests, acknowledged the toll it took on his mindset when he found himself warming the bench despite being among the most impactful bowlers in world cricket.

For years, selection based on conditions meant Ashwin was often excluded in overseas Tests. For a competitor of his stature, repeatedly missing out chipped away at his motivation and enjoyment of the game.

Choosing Family Over the Grind

In the interview, Ashwin clarified that his decision was not about frustration with the team, but about prioritizing his family.

“I mean, not in terms of not wanting to contribute to the team, but you’re thinking if I would rather be at home, spending time with children. They are also growing up, and what am I actually doing?” he explained.

This rare glimpse into the mind of one of India’s modern greats underlines the personal sacrifices cricketers make. Ashwin revealed that in his head, he had always pictured retiring at 34 or 35, well before the official announcement in Brisbane. The sudden call, he said, was more about reclaiming balance between personal life and professional demands.

Legacy of a Spin Giant

Ashwin’s record speaks volumes. Since his debut in November 2011, he went on to become only the second Indian bowler to take more than 500 Test wickets, with 25 four-wicket hauls and 37 five-wicket hauls. His ability to outfox world-class batsmen across conditions established him as one of cricket’s most cerebral bowlers.

Beyond the numbers, Ashwin brought a rare blend of skill, resilience, and tactical acumen. His duels with top-order batsmen, particularly during India’s memorable Test series wins at home and abroad, are etched in cricketing folklore.

Dravid’s Insight and Ashwin’s Future

During the conversation, Dravid noted how sometimes stepping away from the game can reignite passion. Ashwin agreed, admitting that taking a break from the high-pressure international circuit was necessary to “re-establish that connect” with cricket.

Importantly, Ashwin clarified he has not completely distanced himself from the sport. While international cricket is behind him, he expressed willingness to continue playing domestic cricket, which offers more flexibility and allows him to stay closer to his family.

An Honest Farewell

What makes Ashwin’s revelation resonate deeply is its honesty. Few players of his stature walk away mid-series, especially in a marquee contest like the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. But Ashwin’s candour about the mental fatigue of being sidelined, coupled with his desire to prioritize family, paints a picture of a man at peace with his decision.

In the broader landscape of Indian cricket, Ashwin’s retirement leaves a void, but also a legacy that young spinners will look up to for decades. His career is a reminder that success is not only measured by records and milestones but also by the courage to step away on one’s own terms.