In what turned out to be one of the most nail-biting contests of the ongoing India vs England Test series, the Shubman Gill-led Indian side fell heartbreakingly short by 22 runs in the 3rd Test at Lord’s. Chasing a modest 193, India’s hopes were pinned on a resolute Ravindra Jadeja, who stood tall with an unbeaten 61 off 181 balls, even as wickets crumbled around him. The innings, hailed for its patience and poise, also triggered debate over intent and strategy.

Adding fuel to the post-match conversation, Ravichandran Ashwin revealed a behind-the-scenes discussion with a “big cricketer,” both of whom believed Jadeja could have taken “slightly more risk” to push India over the line.

Ashwin’s Revelation: The Risk That Wasn’t Taken

On his YouTube show Ash ki Baat, Ashwin shed light on the tension-filled final day at Lord’s. “I was messaging a big cricketer throughout the match. I won’t name him, but both of us felt that Jadeja should have taken a bit more risk, though not recklessly. Hats off to the way he played, showing Gen Z that Test cricket still demands patience,” Ashwin said.

With India reeling at 81/6, Jadeja’s knock alongside the tail – Nitish Reddy, Bumrah, and Siraj – almost pulled off the improbable. But according to Ashwin, the approach against young England spinner Shoaib Bashir could have been tweaked. “He [Jadeja] could have picked one moment with Siraj and asked him to attack Bashir. Siraj can hit a spinner to the leg side with the slope. That might have changed things.”

Kumble Draws Parallels to 1999 Chennai Test

Legendary India captain Anil Kumble, speaking on JioHotstar, echoed Ashwin’s sentiments. He recalled India’s narrow 12-run loss to Pakistan in 1999 at Chennai – another agonizing defeat where the finish line was in sight but just out of reach.

“It reminded me of that Test in Chennai. Jadeja was left stranded. He took India so close. But full credit to England – they just didn’t let go,” Kumble said.

Ben Stokes’ Tactical Masterclass

One of the most pivotal aspects of the match was Ben Stokes' captaincy. By keeping his fielders spread out and not offering easy singles, he forced Jadeja and the tail to take risks, which they hesitated to do. Ashwin lauded the move, noting, “Stokes essentially said – ‘If you want to chase this with one run an over, go ahead.’ That’s high-level mind games.”

The result? India, despite having the technical edge and player depth, succumbed to pressure – a factor Ashwin believes continues to plague the team in crunch moments.

The Bigger Picture: Patience vs. Pressure

While many critics pointed fingers at Jadeja’s “slow” knock, others – including Ashwin – defended it, highlighting the unpredictable bounce, disciplined English bowling, and challenging pitch. “People say he lacked intent. But how many batters have tried to go aerial and walked back? You can’t trust the bounce or pace here. All the fielders were deep. What were his options?” Ashwin asked.

In the age of T20 muscle and IPL flash, Jadeja’s methodical approach reminded purists of the beauty of old-school Test cricket — calculated, calm, and character-driven.

What’s Next for India in the Series?

With England now leading the five-match Test series 2-1, India finds itself at a crossroads. The Lord’s loss has exposed familiar scars – middle-order collapses, tail-end indecision, and the inability to close out tight games despite superior skill. But the takeaway remains: this Indian side still fights till the last ball, and players like Jadeja continue to exemplify the heart of Test cricket.