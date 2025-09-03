R Ashwin’s Australia Love-Hate Saga : BBL 2025-26 Move? CA CEO Reacts

Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg has expressed strong interest in bringing Ravichandran Ashwin to the Big Bash League (BBL) following the legendary spinner’s recent retirement from the IPL. However, adding him to a franchise roster may be challenging since most teams have already utilized the bulk of their purse during the draft.

ALSO READ - Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Horrendous Stampede During RCB Victory Celebrations Says, 'A Heartbreak Like June 4th...'

Ashwin’s IPL farewell and future plans

Ashwin’s decision to step away from the Indian Premier League was made public through a heartfelt social media post, where he looked back on his 16-year journey in the tournament. He thanked teammates, franchises, and the league itself for shaping his career and promised that his cricketing journey would continue elsewhere.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

He wrote:

"Special day and hence a special beginning. They say every ending will have a new start, my time as an IPL cricketer comes to a close today, but my time as an explorer of the game around various leagues begins today."

Expressing gratitude, he added:

"Would like to thank all the franchisees for all the wonderful memories and relationships over the years and most importantly the @IPL and the @BCCI for what they have given me until now. Look forward to enjoying and making the most of what’s ahead of me."

The off-spinner had earlier revealed on his YouTube channel that there was a chance he might take part in other T20 tournaments. After registering for the ILT20 auction, Ashwin could potentially feature in the upcoming BBL season in Australia.

Praise from Cricket Australia

Greenberg underlined the immense value Ashwin would bring to the competition, both as a player and an attraction for global fans.

"To get someone with Ashwin's credentials to come over here for the BBL will be great at so many levels. He's a champion cricketer who will bring a lot to the Big Bash and to our cricket summer," Greenberg told Cricbuzz.

While Unmukt Chand became the first Indian to play in the BBL, Greenberg noted that securing a player of Ashwin’s stature could significantly enhance the league’s profile and audience reach.

Financial roadblock for franchises

Despite strong interest, the hurdle remains that most BBL teams have already spent a majority of their player budgets during the draft. This makes it difficult to slot in another high-profile overseas cricketer.

Ashwin’s T20 career record

Ashwin, known for his innovation and cricketing intelligence, remains one of India’s top T20 performers:

Matches: 333

Wickets: 317 at an average of 26.94

Best returns: Four four-wicket hauls

Economy: 7.11 per over

Batting record: 1,233 runs at an average of 14.50 and strike rate of 119.59, including one half-century

At age 38, he continues to double up as a reliable floater in the batting order.

Ashwin’s Australian connection

Australia has played a special part in Ashwin’s international career. His final appearances in international cricket came on Australian soil. He has represented India in 11 T20Is in Australia, claiming 11 wickets at 27.54 apiece with an economy of 7.76. His last Test was also in Adelaide under lights in a pink-ball contest