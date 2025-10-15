R Ashwin’s BBL Sydney Thunder Debut Sparks Viral Warning From Former India Coach Ravi Shastri

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has issued a stern warning to all Big Bash League (BBL) batters, advising them not to leave their crease early at the non-striker’s end, as Ravichandran Ashwin will not hesitate to run them out. The legendary spinner is set to make his BBL debut for Sydney Thunder on December 16, marking a significant moment in his T20 career. Ashwin, who was overlooked in the ILT20 auction, is now available to play the entire BBL season, which has created immense buzz among fans and analysts alike.

Speaking to Australian media ahead of the three-match ODI series, Shastri cautioned batters in his trademark style.

“Don’t leave your crease. He’ll run you out. That’s the first message. Don’t try and steal a run, because he’ll take those bails off, and rightly so. You have no business outside your crease,” said Shastri.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

ALSO READ - Meet Gautam Gambhir: Politician Turned Head Coach Who Is Accused Of Forcing Rohit-Virat To Retire, Lost BGT + Home Series, 2011 & 2007 Wins' Hero

Earlier India Feats

While Unmukt Chand, India’s Under-19 World Cup-winning captain from 2012, has previously featured in the BBL, Ashwin’s participation marks the first time a Test legend from India will feature in Australia’s premier T20 league. Shastri believes the off-spinner’s presence will significantly elevate the stature of the competition.

“Think this is the first time an Indian player is coming, so that itself is huge. And he is not just any Indian player; he is someone who has taken close to 600 wickets (in Tests). He is someone who loves playing and wants to... I have spoken to him and he's playing the whole Big Bash this time,” Shastri added.

Thunder Gem

Ashwin will make his debut against Nathan Ellis-led Hobart Hurricanes at Bellerive Oval, Hobart, on December 16. He was approached by multiple BBL franchises, but it was David Warner’s Sydney Thunder who provided him with clear communication regarding his role throughout the season.

Interestingly, Ashwin’s last T20I appearance on Australian soil came during the T20 World Cup 2022, where India faced England in the semifinal. Although he couldn’t make a major impact in that match, Ashwin is set to make his return to Adelaide on January 6, bringing his trademark guile and experience back to familiar conditions.

“Thunder were crystal clear about how they’d use me and brave enough to back it. My conversations with the leadership were excellent, and we’re fully aligned on my role. I love how Dave Warner plays the game, and it’s always better when your leader shares your mindset,” Ashwin said while signing announcement.