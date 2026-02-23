R Ashwin’s explosive rant after Team India’s shock defeat vs South Africa: ‘Dropping Axar Patel, no.8 Rinku Singh cost us...’

Ravichandran Ashwin’s sharp criticism of India’s selection and batting order has become the biggest talking point after the team’s 76-run loss to South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash. The former India spinner called two decisions “major blunders” - dropping Axar Patel and sending Rinku Singh at No. 8 -arguing the calls disrupted balance and cost India crucial middle-overs stability. India’s defeat has intensified scrutiny on team strategy under pressure, with the focus shifting from execution to decision-making.

Ashwin slams team balance calls

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin criticised the team management for prioritising match-ups over stability in an ICC tournament. “I agree that the IPL is good for match-ups, but you have to change the team because you are going to play 14 games. But in such ICC campaigns, the more stable you can keep the team, the better. I agree 100% that you have to use Washington Sundar against left-handers; you have to play him, I agree with all that. But Axar Patel has been your MVP in T20 cricket. Let's not forget what Axar Patel has done.”

India opted for Washington Sundar instead of Axar Patel, a move widely debated after South Africa dominated both phases of the game.

Why Axar Patel’s absence hurt India

Ashwin emphasised Axar’s all-round value in high-pressure ICC matches, pointing to his composure and finishing ability. “In the previous World Cup, in the situation against South Africa, in which India was in the chase, Axar Patel came in under the same circumstances. He stitched a partnership with Virat Kohli, and India crossed 170. Of course, Kohli's experience was there, but Axar is not inferior.”

He suggested that had India preserved wickets and built a partnership, Axar could have anchored the chase.

What Axar offers:

Left-hand balance in middle order

Control through tight overs

Ability to stabilise collapses

Big-match temperament

In knockout-style stages, such reliability often outweighs matchup-based selection.

Ashwin questions Rinku Singh batting at No. 8

Ashwin’s second major concern was India’s batting order, particularly the late use of Rinku Singh. “Rinku Singh batting at No. 8. You have eight batters, and Rinku is batting at No. 8, he cannot be sent in to bat at such a position.”

India promoted Washington Sundar to No. 5 while Rinku, one of the side’s most explosive finishers, was pushed too far down to influence the chase. “No disrespect to Washington Sundar. He is a fabulous batter. We know his batting skills. It was a lesson South Africa taught India, ‘please don't come to games underprepared,’” Ashwin said.