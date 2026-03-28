R Ashwin’s IPL 2026 move stuns fans, CSK legend set for unexpected new chapter
Ravichandran Ashwin joins IPL 2026 as commentator and backs Rohit Sharma for a big season. Full panel, stats, and insights.
- Ravichandran Ashwin transitions from IPL legend to commentator, adding tactical depth to IPL 2026 broadcasts.
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- Ashwin predicts a strong comeback season for Rohit Sharma, citing improved fitness and mindset.
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- IPL 2026 features one of the biggest commentary panels ever, with 160+ voices across 12 languages.
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In a significant IPL 2026 development, former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is set to debut as a commentator, marking a sharp transition from elite performer to analyst. The ex-Chennai Super Kings star will feature on JioStar’s broadcast panel, bringing tactical depth and modern insights just months after retiring from the league. His entry adds weight to an already star-studded lineup and signals a growing trend of recently retired players shaping fan understanding of the game.
Also Read: RCB vs SRH weather & pitch report for IPL 2026 opener: Bengaluru weather, Chinnaswamy pitch hint at 200+ runs
Why Ashwin’s commentary debut matters in IPL 2026
Ashwin’s move is not just another addition to the panel. It reflects how the IPL ecosystem is evolving, with analysts now expected to break down match-ups, data trends, and tactical nuances in real time.
Having played 221 IPL matches and taken 187 wickets, Ashwin offers:
- First-hand tactical awareness of modern T20 cricket
- Deep understanding of match-ups and evolving batting trends
- Strong communication skills, proven via his YouTube analysis
His voice is expected to resonate particularly with serious cricket followers who prefer insight over entertainment.
Star-studded commentary panel for IPL 2026
Ashwin joins an elite group of former cricketers and broadcasters, including:
- Virender Sehwag
- AB de Villiers
- Irfan Pathan
- Suresh Raina
- Harbhajan Singh
- Faf du Plessis
- Anil Kumble
The broader panel also features iconic voices like Ravi Shastri, Sunil Gavaskar, Kevin Pietersen, and Eoin Morgan.
With 160+ commentators across 12 languages, IPL 2026 is pushing scale and accessibility like never before.
Ashwin’s IPL legacy: numbers and impact
Ashwin retires as one of the most influential spinners in IPL history:
- Matches: 221
- Wickets: 187 (5th highest)
- IPL titles: 2010, 2011 with CSK
- Best season: 2011 (key role in title win)
Notably, his 3/16 in the 2011 final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru remains one of the most impactful spells in an IPL final.
His ability to reinvent himself across franchises like Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, and Delhi Capitals further strengthens his credibility as a modern T20 thinker.
Ashwin backs Rohit Sharma to bounce back
Beyond commentary, Ashwin has already made headlines with his strong backing of Rohit Sharma, who has struggled for consistency in recent IPL seasons.
Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin said:
"I personally think this is going to be a season where Rohit will really take it on. He does not need to play cricket for the whole season. He is getting enough breaks. His mind is fresh. He is physically in a good space. He looks really fit. And I think this could well be a season where Rohit Sharma is going to bring back his T20 batting in the IPL."
"Let us not forget, Rohit Sharma the IPL batsman has not been quite present in the last few years. But this could be a great opportunity for him to really restore that. And I, personally, think he can go on to enjoy his season and do some incredible things for Mumbai Indians this season."
This prediction adds a compelling subplot ahead of Mumbai Indians’ campaign opener against Kolkata Knight Riders.
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