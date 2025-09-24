R Ashwin Set To Make Big Bash Debut With Sydney Thunder After Retiring From IPL And International Cricket - Reports

BBL 2026: Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is all set to begin a new chapter in his cricketing career by joining the Big Bash League (BBL) for the first time. Sydney Thunder have reportedly secured the services of the veteran spinner, beating competition from three other franchises Sydney Sixers, Adelaide Strikers, and Hobart Hurricanes.

A New Journey After IPL Retirement

Ashwin recently announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL) on August 27, 2025, confirming that he would no longer play for Chennai Super Kings. While this marked the end of his illustrious IPL career, the 38-year-old has no plans to step away from T20 cricket entirely. Instead, he is now focusing on featuring in other global T20 leagues, starting with the Big Bash League.

Perfect Opportunity in Australia

Australia holds a special place in Ashwin’s career, as he played his last international match there. Making his BBL debut on Australian soil will therefore serve as the perfect platform for the next phase of his cricketing journey. If all goes as planned, the 2025/26 season will mark Ashwin’s maiden appearance in the tournament, making him the first-ever Indian player to participate in the Big Bash League.

Thunder Strengthen Their Spin Department

Sydney Thunder, who finished as runners-up in the previous BBL season, have built a strong squad featuring big names like David Warner, Shadab Khan, Sam Konstas, and Lockie Ferguson. The addition of Ashwin will significantly bolster their spin attack, which already includes quality options such as Tanveer Sangha and Shadab Khan. Thunder, who last won the BBL title in the 2015/16 season, will hope Ashwin’s experience can guide them to their second championship.

A Historic Signing for the BBL

Ashwin’s inclusion not only strengthens the Thunder but also adds global star power to the league. With four franchises initially showing interest, his selection underlines his continued value as a world-class spinner and a T20 match-winner. Fans will now eagerly await the official confirmation and Ashwin’s debut in the upcoming BBL season.