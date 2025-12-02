R Ashwin Slams Selectors Even After India’s ODI Win: Why Was Nitish Kumar Reddy Was Benched?

India may have clinched the first ODI against South Africa in Ranchi, but the spotlight quickly shifted off the field as Ravichandran Ashwin raised a pointed question about India’s team selection. With Hardik Pandya unavailable, many expected rising star Nitish Kumar Reddy to slot into the playing XI. But his omission has now sparked a debate that has gripped fans and experts alike.

Ashwin’s Sharp Question: “Why Was He Picked If He Won’t Play?”

On his YouTube show, Ashwin openly questioned the logic behind leaving out Nitish Kumar Reddy — a pace-bowling all-rounder tailor-made for the role India lacked on Sunday.

Ashwin didn’t mince words:

“If we are not able to find a place for Nitish Kumar Reddy in a team that does not have Hardik Pandya, then there is something wrong in the squad selection. Why was he picked?”

His criticism highlights a larger issue: India’s continuing struggle to groom a genuine all-rounder who can offer balance in white-ball formats. Reddy has been praised for his temperament, ability to bowl at crucial moments, and lower-order hitting — qualities India urgently needs in Pandya’s absence.

Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid Praised for India’s Aggressive Batting Shift

Even as he questioned selection decisions, Ashwin acknowledged one undeniable positive — India’s fearless batting approach. He credited Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid for leading the transformation that began during the 2023 ODI World Cup and culminated in the 2024 T20 World Cup victory.

According to Ashwin, the duo not only encouraged attacking cricket but “showed the way” themselves.

“The transitional batting India has undergone — the way we bat fast — a lot of credit goes to Rohit and Rahul bhai,” he said.

This mindset shift has helped India break free from conservative patterns that previously hurt them in ICC knockout matches.

A Reminder to Celebrate Rohit and Kohli While They’re Still Around

With Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli now playing only ODIs after stepping away from other formats, Ashwin urged fans to enjoy every remaining innings from the two modern greats.

His emotional message resonated widely: “For however long they play, let us celebrate them. Time does not wait for anyone.”

The comment comes at a time when Indian cricket is transitioning and preparing for life beyond its legendary duo.

Ashwin’s Second Swipe at Selectors After Domestic Star’s Century

The Reddy debate wasn’t Ashwin’s only critique this week. He also took a sly dig at selectors after Abhimanyu Easwaran smashed a 66-ball 130 in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Mocking the trend of picking Test players based on T20 or white-ball success, Ashwin joked:

“He scored a hundred in T20 also now. Now we can get to see him in the Test team for sure.”

His sarcasm highlights concerns around fast-tracking players like Nitish Kumar Reddy, Sai Sudharsan, and Dhruv Jurel into the Test setup despite limited first-class experience.