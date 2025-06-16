R Ashwin Under Scrutiny for Alleged Ball-Tampering in TNPL, Organisers Demand Proof From Madurai Panthers

India's Former Test spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has been accused of ball-tampering in Tamil Nadu Premier League 2025. Madurai Panthers team officially wrote to TNPL regarding Ashwin and his team Dindigul Dragons allegedly tampering the ball for their favor during their match on June 14. A day after writing to TNPL, the organisers have asked the franchise to provide substantial evidence for the accusation. In their complaint, they have also alleged that Ashwin's team used towels treated with chemicals resulting in the ball getting heavier producing metallic sound when it comes into contact with bat.



TNPL's CEO Prasanna Kannan speaking to The Indian Express shed light on the controversy and shared the further details.



“They have filed a complaint, which we have acknowledged. Though they have to lodge any complaints within 24 hours of the game, we have still accepted it and have asked them to furnish proof of their allegations. We will be forming an independent committee if we find there is any truth to their allegations. Without sufficient evidence, it is wrong to put forth such allegations against a player and another franchise. If they don’t provide any evidence, then Madurai will face due sanctions,” Prasanna said.



“They have to dry the ball only using the towels provided by TNPL. And every time the ball is hit for a six or immediately after a dismissal and over-break, umpires regularly check the ball and they didn’t find any issue with the ball during the said match,” Kannan added.



In the letter to TNPL, the Madurai franchise COO S Mahesh wrote: “A serious case of ball tampering occurred during our recent match against Dindigul Dragons. Despite repeated warnings, the Dindigul team blatantly tampered with the ball, using towels that appeared to have been treated with chemicals.”

Controversial Game

Dindigul Dragons won the game against Madurai Panthers by 9 wickets chasing a minimal target of 151. Shivam Singh's 86* of 41 deliveries was a match winning knock and he was awarded man of the match for it.Ashwin went wickeless in the game but scored a brilliant knock of 49 of 29 balls with six fours and three sixes to his name opening the batting. The Dragons are the defending Champions of the league and Ashwin is their captain.