R Ashwin Vs Gautam Gambhir: Gambhir Faces Backlash As Arshdeep Singh Benched At MCG

Ravichandran Ashwin has openly criticized Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir and the management for repeatedly sidelining Arshdeep Singh, despite his exceptional track record in T20 cricket. On his YouTube channel, Ashwin conveyed his disbelief at Arshdeep’s absence from the playing XI, emphatically stating, “My point is that Arshdeep’s name should be the second name after Jasprit Bumrah. If Bumrah is not there, then Arshdeep Singh has to be the first bowler on that list,” adding, “I just cannot understand how Arshdeep Singh keeps missing out from the playing eleven. The performance he gave in the T20 World Cup in 2024 should have sealed his place.”

Arshdeep’s exclusion has raised eyebrows, particularly after his sensational performances in recent years. He is now recognized as India’s leading wicket-taker in T20Is and the nation’s first fast bowler to claim 100 wickets in the format. His showing at the 2024 T20 World Cup was stellar, where he finished as the highest wicket-taker and played a pivotal role in India’s championship triumph.​

Ashwin On Benching Pacer

Despite these achievements, Arshdeep has been overlooked in India’s T20I selections since Gambhir assumed the head coach role. In the second T20I against Australia at the MCG, the team chose a spin-heavy approach and gave Harshit Rana an opportunity, leading to widespread surprise among fans and analysts.​

Ashwin also discussed the potential downsides of extended bench spells for players like Arshdeep. He noted, “He has been on the bench for so long that he looked rusty when he returned to bowl in the Asia Cup. Your champion bowler will get rusty if you don’t give him games.”

Emphasizing merit over comparisons, Ashwin clarified, “It is not about Harshit Rana or anyone else. This is about Arshdeep Singh and the fact that he deserves to be there. His place is in the XI, and he should be playing regularly.”

Trolling Faced

As India continues to try out different combinations under the new management, Ashwin’s remarks reflect a growing sentiment that sidelining a talent of Arshdeep Singh’s caliber is a risk Indian cricket cannot afford.​ Fans have also criticized the repeated exclusion, speculating on social media about possible personal bias and calling the selection “unfair” and “biased.” Many have urged the Indian management to clarify their decision and give Arshdeep more consistent opportunities ahead of critical tournaments.