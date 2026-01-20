Massive Update On Tilak Varma Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2026 As Return Timeline Emerges: Report

India’s primary number three batter, Tilak Varma, has officially begun his journey back to the field after undergoing surgery for testicular torsion. The injury, which occurred during the Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) 2025-26, forced him to miss the opening three matches of the ongoing T20I series against New Zealand. However, with the 2026 T20 World Cup just over two weeks away, Varma has initiated physical training with the goal of returning for the final stages of the New Zealand assignment.

Return to Play Schedule

The talented left-hander is currently targeting a comeback for the fourth T20I, scheduled to take place in Visakhapatnam on January 28. Sources indicate that Varma is currently free of pain and is making steady progress toward match fitness.

“If everything goes well, he will be fit before the fourth T20I on January 28 in Visakhapatnam. He has resumed physical training and, in a day or two, will start batting and other skill-based activities,” a source informed TOI.

Varma is now traveling to the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru to undergo a formal fitness assessment. The medical staff will evaluate his condition before providing the official "Return to Play" (RTP) clearance.

Squad Adjustments and Substitutions

During Varma's recovery period, the Indian selection committee has made several temporary adjustments to the squad:

Shreyas Iyer: The ODI vice captain and Punjab Kings skipper has been brought back into the fold for the first three T20Is.

Ravi Bishnoi: The leg spinner has joined the squad as a replacement for the injured Washington Sundar.

Ishan Kishan: Having been recalled to replace an out of form Shubman Gill, Kishan is also being considered as a potential option for the number three slot against the Mitchell Santner led New Zealand side.

Tilak Varma’s Impactful 2025

The urgency surrounding Varma’s return is highlighted by his exceptional form throughout 2025. Over the course of 20 T20Is, the southpaw accumulated 567 runs across 18 innings. He maintained an impressive average of 47.25 and a strike rate of 129.15, recording four half centuries. His most notable performance was an unbeaten fifty against Pakistan in the T20 Asia Cup 2025 final.

India’s T20I Squad for New Zealand Series

The current roster includes Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer (available for the first three T20Is), Abhishek Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, and Tilak Varma (slotted for the final two T20Is).