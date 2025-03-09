Rachin Ravindra Dismisses Rohit Sharma In IND vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025 Final - Watch

India’s skipper Rohit Sharma batted brilliantly in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025 final against New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. When it looked like India would chase the total quickly, Rachin Ravindra scalped the wicket of Rohit Sharma. While chasing a total of 252, Rohit departed after making 76 off 83 balls against the Blackcaps.

On the first ball of the 27th over, Rohit danced down the track in an attempt to hit a maximum but then he got beaten off Rachin Ravindra’s delivery and got stumped. Ahead of getting out, the Indian team skipper faced 11 consecutive dot balls and he looked under pressure.

Earlier, India’s skipper started off well, taking the team’s score past the 50-run mark in 7.2 overs. Rohit tormented the New Zealand bowlers and smashed his half-century off 41 balls. Shubman Gill on the other hand departed for 31 off 50 balls. He got caught by Glenn Phillips off Mitchell Santner and then came the massive wicket of Virat Kohli who got out for just 1 run.

For India, Varun Chakaravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav starred with the ball and scalped 2 wickets each. Ravindra Jadeja gave away only 30 runs in his 10-over spell and took a wicket. Daryl Mitchell and Michael Bracewell shone with the bat for New Zealand and smashed crucial half-centuries to take the BlackCaps to a fighting total of 251.

IND vs NZ Full Squads

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Rishabh Pant.

New Zealand Squad: Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, William ORourke, Nathan Smith, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy.