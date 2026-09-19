/Rachin Ravindra injured in 'freak' accident during promotional shoot, NZ star in doubt for India series

New Zealand have suffered an injury concern ahead of their upcoming five match T20I series against India, with Rachin Ravindra in danger of missing the contest after dislocating his right shoulder during a promotional shoot in Auckland. New Zealand Cricket confirmed the injury on Saturday, revealing that the all rounder hurt himself while attempting a diving catch during filming with Sky earlier this week. The incident has left his participation in the India series uncertain, with the Blackcaps scheduled to begin their five match campaign against the defending T20 World Cup 2026 champions on October 22.
The initial medical assessments took place on Friday, September 18. Those examinations did not identify any major structural damage, although Ravindra's return to competitive cricket will depend on how he responds during the opening stages of his rehabilitation.
Ravindra's India Series Status Unclear
For New Zealand, the immediate concern is whether the left handed batter will recover sufficiently to feature against India. The first T20I is scheduled for October 22 in Christchurch, followed by matches in Christchurch, Wellington, Auckland and Hamilton on October 24, October 27, October 30 and November 1 respectively.
The Blackcaps are expected to announce their squad for the series next week, with Mitchell Santner tipped to captain the side.
New Zealand Performance Manager Mike Sandle explained that Ravindra landed awkwardly on a safety mat while trying to complete the catch during the commercial filming.
“It was a really unfortunate injury. We’re gutted for Rachin, and our key priority is making sure he recovers well and gets back on the field as soon as he can. As with all commercial shoots involving our players, the activities were agreed in advance by all parties, with appropriate safety measures in place," Sandle said.
He later described the incident as an accident.
“It was a bit of a freak accident, and we’ll continue to review our processes around events like this in the future," he added.
New Zealand Focus On Long Term Fitness
With Ravindra's rehabilitation now underway, New Zealand are not prepared to take unnecessary risks with his recovery.
Head coach Rob Walter stressed that the team's priority is ensuring the all rounder returns properly, particularly with a demanding Test schedule approaching.
“With a heavy schedule of Test cricket in the next six months, we don’t want to rush Rachin back sooner than we need to,” said Walter.
“He’s in great hands in terms of his rehab, and we look forward to welcoming him back soon,” he added.
The India tour is part of a major home summer for New Zealand, with the two sides scheduled to play five T20Is, five ODIs and two Tests. The 12 match itinerary is the largest international tour in New Zealand Cricket history by total number of matches.
Ravindra's T20I Numbers
Ravindra has featured in 52 T20Is for New Zealand, accumulating 759 runs at this stage of his international career. His highest score in the format is 69. He has also contributed with the ball, taking 26 T20I wickets, with his best figures standing at 4/27. The 26 year old has also been part of the Indian Premier League. He represented Chennai Super Kings previously, while during the 2026 IPL season he was part of the Kolkata Knight Riders squad but did not make a single appearance.
For now, New Zealand will wait for Ravindra's rehabilitation to provide a clearer picture of his availability. With the India series beginning on October 22, the Blackcaps have time on their side, but his participation remains uncertain.
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