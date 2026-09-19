/Rachin Ravindra injured in 'freak' accident during promotional shoot, NZ star in doubt for India series

New Zealand have suffered an injury concern ahead of their upcoming five match T20I series against India, with Rachin Ravindra in danger of missing the contest after dislocating his right shoulder during a promotional shoot in Auckland. New Zealand Cricket confirmed the injury on Saturday, revealing that the all rounder hurt himself while attempting a diving catch during filming with Sky earlier this week. The incident has left his participation in the India series uncertain, with the Blackcaps scheduled to begin their five match campaign against the defending T20 World Cup 2026 champions on October 22.