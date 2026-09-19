Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /Rachin Ravindra injured in 'freak' accident during promotional shoot, NZ star in doubt for India series

Rachin Ravindra injured in 'freak' accident during promotional shoot, NZ star in doubt for India series

New Zealand have suffered an injury concern ahead of their upcoming five match T20I series against India, with Rachin Ravindra in danger of missing the contest after dislocating his right shoulder during a promotional shoot in Auckland.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Sep 19, 2026, 09:05 AM IST|Updated: Sep 19, 2026, 09:05 AM IST
Rachin Ravindra injured in 'freak' accident during promotional shoot, NZ star in doubt for India series
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Rachin Ravindra injured in 'freak' accident during promotional shoot, NZ star in doubt for India series
2
3
4
5