Rachin Ravindra Leaves Field Bloodied After Nasty Blow During PAK vs NZ ODI Game - Watch

Cricket is often described as a game of glorious uncertainties, and the first ODI between New Zealand and Pakistan proved no different. While Glenn Phillips’ scintillating maiden century powered the Black Caps to a resounding 78-run victory, the match’s defining moment was the horrific injury suffered by Rachin Ravindra. The young all-rounder was left bloodied and dazed after misjudging a catch in the outfield, casting a shadow over New Zealand’s otherwise clinical performance at Gaddafi Stadium.

A Brutal Blow: Ravindra’s Painful Exit

The chilling incident occurred in the 38th over of Pakistan’s innings when Khushdil Shah attempted a forceful sweep off Michael Bracewell’s delivery. Positioned at backward square leg, Ravindra lined up for the catch but appeared to lose sight of the ball under the floodlights. What followed was a terrifying moment as the ball crashed into his face, sending him sprawling onto the turf. The immediate sight of blood had teammates and opponents alike visibly shaken.

The New Zealand medical team rushed onto the field, quickly attending to Ravindra as he clutched his face in agony. His face was soon covered with a towel as he was escorted off the field, leaving fans and players deeply concerned about the extent of his injury. The incident left the stadium in stunned silence, a stark contrast to the electric atmosphere just moments earlier.

Glenn Phillips’ Brilliance Rescues New Zealand

Despite the unsettling episode, New Zealand had already laid the foundation for a formidable total. Glenn Phillips was the architect of their imposing 330/6, unleashing an array of brutal strokes en route to an unbeaten 106 off just 74 balls. His innings, laced with seven sixes and six fours, gave New Zealand the perfect launch pad in the final overs, adding 84 runs in the last five overs alone.

Earlier, Kane Williamson (58 off 89) and Daryl Mitchell (81 off 84) had anchored the innings with a steady partnership, but it was Phillips’ late onslaught, supported by Michael Bracewell’s quickfire 31 off 23 balls, that propelled the visitors to an imposing total. Shaheen Afridi (3/88) and Abrar Ahmed (2/42) were the standout bowlers for Pakistan, but their efforts were undone by New Zealand’s aggressive batting approach.

Pakistan Falters Under Pressure

Chasing 331 under lights, Pakistan needed a strong start, but New Zealand’s bowlers ensured there would be no easy runs. Mitchell Santner (3/41) and Matt Henry (3/53) dismantled Pakistan’s batting lineup, restricting them to 252 in 47.5 overs. Fakhar Zaman was the lone bright spark for the hosts, smashing 84 off 69 balls with seven boundaries and four towering sixes.

However, the middle order failed to capitalize, and with key wickets falling at regular intervals, Pakistan’s chase never gained momentum. Phillips capped off his dream night by dismissing Fakhar, finishing with figures of 1/18 in three overs. His all-round heroics earned him the Player of the Match award, further cementing his growing reputation in international cricket.

Santner’s Praise for Phillips and a Look Ahead

New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner lauded Phillips for his match-winning knock, acknowledging the crucial role it played in securing victory.

“Glenn’s brilliant innings and his partnership with Bracewell gave us the momentum we needed. At one point, we were looking at 280-300, but his knock took us beyond 330, which was a game-changer,” Santner said at the post-match presentation.

With South Africa set to join the tri-series, the competition is heating up as teams fine-tune their strategies ahead of the Champions Trophy. However, New Zealand’s immediate concern will be Ravindra’s injury, with fans and team management anxiously awaiting updates on his condition.

For now, the Black Caps can revel in a dominant start to the series, but the image of a bloodied Rachin Ravindra exiting the field remains a haunting reminder of cricket’s unforgiving nature.