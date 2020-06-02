Racism is not only in football, it exists in cricket too, claims Chris Gayle

In a shocking revelation, star West Indies opener Chris Gayle on Monday (June 1) said racism is not there only in football but in cricket also. Gayle also stressed on the fact that black lives matter, in the wake of death of black man George Floyd in the US which has led to huge protests across the country.

"Black lives matter just like any other life! Black people matters. P***k all racists people. Stop taking black people for fools! Even our own black people, wise tha P***k up and stop bringing down your own ffs!!!" Gayle wrote in his Instagram story.

"I`ve travel the globe and experience racial remarks towards me because I`m Black, believe me...the list goes on!!! "Racism is not only in football, it`s in cricket too!! Even within teams as a Black man I get the end of the stick!!! Black Powerful! Black & Proud!," he added.

England footballer Marcus Rashford also echoed similar feelings and said that Floyd's death has divided the society like never before.

"I know you guys haven`t heard from me in a few days. I`ve been trying to process what is going on in the world," he said in a Twitter post on Monday.

"At a time I`ve been asking people to come together, work together and be united, we appear to me more divided than ever. People are hurting and people need answers. Black lives matter. Black culture matters. Black communities matter. We matter," he added.

The 46-year-old Floyd died on May 25 after a police officer in Minneapolis held him down with a knee on his neck though he kept on saying, "I can`t breathe," and "please, I can`t breathe".