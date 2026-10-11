/Rahmat Shah creates history with century on Test captaincy debut against Bangladesh

Afghanistan batter Rahmat Shah scripted history by becoming the first player from his country to score a century on his Test captaincy debut during the one-off Test against Bangladesh at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Sunday.
Shah scored 105 off 216 deliveries in Afghanistan's first innings, hitting 10 fours and two sixes. Despite his fighting knock, Afghanistan were bowled out for 240 in reply to Bangladesh's first-innings total of 346, conceding a lead of 106 runs.
Rahmat Shah took over as Afghanistan's Test and ODI captain from Hashmatullah Shahidi in July this year. His first assignment as Test skipper proved memorable as he registered a historic century against Bangladesh.
Shah led Afghanistan's fightback after the team fell behind Bangladesh's first-innings total. Opener Abdul Malik provided support with 62 runs off 120 balls, while wicketkeeper-batter Ikram Alikhil contributed 32 off 103 deliveries.
However, Afghanistan could not close the gap, with Bangladesh's bowlers producing a strong performance to dismiss the visitors for 240.
Bangladesh pacer Hasan Mahmud starred with the ball, claiming a hat-trick and finishing with a five-wicket haul. He became the first Bangladesh fast bowler to take a hat-trick in Test cricket and the third player from the country to achieve the feat.
Before Mahmud, Alok Kapali took a Test hat-trick against Pakistan in 2003, while Sohag Gazi achieved the feat against New Zealand in 2013.
Mahmud also reached the milestone of 50 Test wickets, becoming the fastest Bangladesh pacer to do so. He completed his five-wicket haul by dismissing Yamin Ahmadzai, who was out for a duck. Ebadot Hossain also impressed with four wickets as Bangladesh bowled Afghanistan out for 240 and secured a 106-run first-innings lead.
Earlier, Bangladesh posted 346 in their first innings, with half-centuries from Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shadman Islam and Litton Das.
Tanzid top-scored with 83, while Shadman contributed 67 and Litton added 53. For Afghanistan, Mohammad Saleem Safi picked up four wickets for 82 runs, while Yamin Ahmadzai claimed three wickets for 79 runs. Ismat Alam took two wickets, and Qais Ahmad finished with one.
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