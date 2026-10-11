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Rahmat Shah creates history with century on Test captaincy debut against Bangladesh

Rahmat Shah became the first Afghanistan player to score a century on his Test captaincy debut, making 105 against Bangladesh in the one-off Test. However, Hasan Mahmud’s hat-trick and five-wicket haul helped Bangladesh bowl Afghanistan out for 240 and take a 106-run first-innings lead.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Oct 11, 2026, 02:33 PM IST|Updated: Oct 11, 2026, 02:33 PM IST
Rahmat Shah creates history with century on Test captaincy debut against Bangladesh
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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