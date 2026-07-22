/Rahmat Shah replaces Hashmatullah Shahidi as Afghanistan Test and ODI captain; Rahmanullah Gurbaz named vice-captain

Seasoned batter Rahmat Shah has been appointed as Afghanistan's new Test and ODI captain. Dynamic wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz has been appointed as Rahmat's vice-captain across both formats, said the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB).



Shah, 33, is replacing Hashmatullah Shahidi, who previously stepped down from the leadership role after leading the side in 55 ODIs since taking over in January 2022, with 27 of them ending in victories. He moves into the top job after serving as the team's vice-captain in both red-ball and 50-over cricket since May 2021.