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Rahmat Shah replaces Hashmatullah Shahidi as Afghanistan Test and ODI captain; Rahmanullah Gurbaz named vice-captain

Rahmat Shah has replaced Hashmatullah Shahidi, who previously stepped down from the leadership role after leading Afghanistan in 55 ODIs since taking over in January 2022, with 27 of them ending in victories. He moves into the top job after serving as the team's vice-captain in both red-ball and 50-over cricket since May 2021.
 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 22, 2026, 08:10 PM IST|Updated: Jul 22, 2026, 08:10 PM IST
Rahmat Shah replaces Hashmatullah Shahidi as Afghanistan Test and ODI captain; Rahmanullah Gurbaz named vice-captain

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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