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Rahul Dravid could script history as England's Test coach after Brendon McCullum exit: Report

Former India head coach Rahul Dravid has reportedly been shortlisted for England's vacant Test coach role following Brendon McCullum's exit. However, the report also claims Dravid has no desire to take up a full-time coaching position.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jul 13, 2026, 01:54 PM IST|Updated: Jul 13, 2026, 01:54 PM IST
Rahul Dravid could script history as England's Test coach after Brendon McCullum exit: Report
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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