Former India head coach Rahul Dravid has reportedly emerged as one of the leading contenders to become England's next Test coach following Brendon McCullum's departure from the role.
According to a report in the Daily Telegraph, Dravid is among several names being considered by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) as it begins the search for a new coach for the Test side. McCullum, who took charge of England's red-ball team in 2022, has stepped down from the position after the team's 1-2 home Test series defeat to New Zealand but will continue as head coach of the white-ball teams.
The report states that Dravid has been shortlisted alongside several high-profile candidates, including former England coach Andy Flower, ex-England spinner Richard Dawson, Sri Lanka legend Kumar Sangakkara, England Lions coach Andrew Flintoff, Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson, and former Australia coach Justin Langer.
Dravid is regarded as a strong candidate because of his calm leadership style, tactical approach and extensive coaching experience at both junior and senior international levels.
However, the report also noted that the former India captain has "no desire" to take up a full-time coaching role. It suggested that England's Test coaching position could still appeal to Dravid because it would involve a lighter schedule compared to coaching across all three formats.
Dravid began his coaching career with Rajasthan Royals in the IPL before moving into the BCCI's coaching structure, where he worked with the India A and Under-19 teams.
Under his guidance, India reached the 2016 ICC Under-19 World Cup final before winning the title in 2018 under captain Prithvi Shaw. He later served as the head of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) before being appointed India's senior men's head coach in November 2021.
During his tenure, India reached the 2023 ICC World Test Championship final, finished runners-up in the 2023 ODI World Cup, and ended their ICC title drought by winning the 2024 T20 World Cup.
Following his stint with the Indian team, Dravid returned to Rajasthan Royals as head coach before parting ways with the IPL franchise after one season.
Former Zimbabwe captain Andy Flower, who previously guided England to three Ashes series wins and the No. 1 Test ranking, is also believed to be among the frontrunners. Flower has also enjoyed success in franchise cricket, including consecutive IPL title-winning campaigns with Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
Meanwhile, Richard Dawson, currently head coach of Glamorgan, is another candidate reportedly under consideration following his impressive work in county cricket.
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