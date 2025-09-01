Rahul Dravid 'Kicked Out' Of Rajasthan Royals? AB de Villiers’ Explosive Claim Shakes IPL 2025

The cricketing world was taken by surprise when Rahul Dravid stepped down as Rajasthan Royals head coach on August 30, 2025. The franchise announced the move via social media, stating that the former India captain declined a “broader position” within the setup. But South African great AB de Villiers has added fuel to the fire, claiming that Dravid may have been “sort of kicked out” in a fashion reminiscent of Premier League football sackings.

Dravid’s Short-Lived Return to the Royals

Rahul Dravid, who had earlier led and mentored Rajasthan Royals between 2012 and 2015, returned to the dugout ahead of IPL 2025. Expectations were high given his recent success with Team India, guiding them to the T20 World Cup triumph in 2024. However, the Royals endured a disappointing campaign, finishing ninth in the table with just four wins from 14 matches.

Injuries didn’t help either. Regular skipper Sanju Samson played only nine matches due to a side strain, forcing Riyan Parag to take over captaincy duties. With a depleted squad and a struggling core, Dravid’s comeback season never really found momentum.

AB de Villiers: “It Sounds Like He Was Kicked Out”

Speaking on his YouTube channel, AB de Villiers didn’t mince words while dissecting the Royals’ decision.

“It sounds to me like the fact that he turned down that other role, sort of that he was kicked out, which is never ideal,” de Villiers remarked.

Drawing parallels with football, the former Royal Challengers Bangalore star highlighted how franchises often act swiftly when results don’t go their way.

“Sometimes you see it in the Premier League where managers and coaches are always under pressure to deliver trophies. Once they don’t, the owners step in. Maybe Rajasthan want to shake things up for next season,” he added.

The Auction Misstep: Letting Go of Stars

De Villiers also criticized Rajasthan’s IPL 2025 Mega Auction strategy, suggesting it contributed heavily to their poor season.

“They let go of some incredible players, including Jos Buttler, which I thought was a mistake. You can let one or two go, but they released a huge bulk of their core at once. That leads to a gradual decline,” de Villiers said.

The Royals’ aggressive reshuffling backfired, leaving Dravid with an unbalanced squad and fewer proven match-winners.

Franchise Politics or Personal Choice?

While Rajasthan Royals maintained that Dravid was offered a senior, structural role within the franchise, his decision to step down entirely hints at deeper undercurrents. De Villiers suggested that the final call may have come from the owners, leaving Dravid with little room to negotiate his involvement in the dugout.

“Maybe he wanted to stay involved on the ground, but the franchise had different plans. Whatever the case, Dravid leaves behind big shoes to fill,” ABD concluded.

What Next for Rajasthan Royals?

The Royals, who won the inaugural IPL title in 2008, have struggled for consistency in recent years. With uncertainty around Sanju Samson’s future—reports suggest he may be eyeing a move away—the franchise faces a critical rebuilding phase. Finding a head coach who can both inspire and stabilize the squad will be their top priority before the IPL 2026 season.

Meanwhile, Dravid’s exit also sparks curiosity about his next move. Given his stature and success at the international level, it wouldn’t be surprising if another franchise or even the BCCI ropes him in for a high-profile role soon.

A Storm That Raises Bigger Questions

Dravid’s abrupt departure underscores the cutthroat nature of franchise cricket, where even the most respected figures aren’t immune to results-driven decisions. AB de Villiers’ candid comments have only amplified the debate—was this truly a voluntary exit, or did the Royals quietly push Dravid out?

Whatever the truth, one thing is clear: the Rajasthan Royals’ 2025 season will be remembered less for their on-field struggles and more for the dramatic exit of Rahul Dravid, a legend whose influence on Indian cricket remains unmatched.