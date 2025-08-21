Rahul Dravid Reflects On Partnership With Rohit Sharma During India’s T20 World Cup Glory

Former India head coach Rahul Dravid has opened up about his time working with Rohit Sharma, recalling their nearly three-year stint together and the historic triumph at the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup.

It was under the leadership of Rohit and the guidance of Dravid that India ended a 17-year-long wait for the T20 World Cup title. In a thrilling final in Barbados, India remained unbeaten throughout the tournament and defeated South Africa in a nail-biting contest to lift the coveted trophy.

The victory sparked emotional scenes. Rohit was seen hiding his tears on the ground, while Dravid, usually known for his calm demeanor, lifted the trophy with unrestrained joy. The heartbreak of the 2023 ODI World Cup final loss to Australia was finally replaced by a moment of euphoria for the entire nation.

Dravid on Rohit’s Leadership

Looking back on those days, Dravid revealed how Rohit’s clarity and deep care for the team stood out from the very beginning. “Firstly, he deeply cared about the team. From the first day, he was very clear about how he wanted to run things and what mattered most to him. That’s important in any coach-captain relationship, especially the way I coach,” Dravid said in a conversation with Ravichandran Ashwin on Kutti Stories.

Dravid, fondly known as ‘The Wall’, emphasized that Rohit’s vast captaincy experience helped shape the team’s culture and environment in a way that reflected his vision.

“I’ve always believed it should be the captain’s team. A captain must set the direction, while the coach supports him along the way. With Rohit, he was very clear about what he wanted: the atmosphere, the environment, the way things should function. His experience made a difference,” Dravid added.

A New Era for Indian Cricket

Dravid’s tenure came to an end after India’s T20 World Cup triumph, while Rohit too announced his retirement from T20Is following the win. The baton has since been passed on, Gautam Gambhir took over as head coach, while Suryakumar Yadav stepped in as India’s new T20I captain. With the crown now in Suryakumar’s hands, India will aim to defend their title on home soil in 2026, carrying forward the legacy built by the Rohit-Dravid era.