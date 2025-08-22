Rahul Dravid Reveals He Never Wanted India Head Coach Job—Wife’s Advice Changed Everything

When Rahul Dravid took over as India’s head coach in 2021, few could have imagined the fairytale ending his tenure would have. The man famously known as “The Wall” guided India to multiple milestones, culminating in the 2024 T20 World Cup triumph in Barbados and a Champions Trophy victory in 2025. Yet, as Dravid has now revealed, he never really wanted the job in the first place.

Speaking to Ravichandran Ashwin on his YouTube show, Dravid opened up on his coaching journey, the family sacrifices behind the role, and the invaluable support of Rohit Sharma’s leadership in shaping India’s modern-day success story.

“I Didn’t Want the Job”: Dravid’s Reluctance and Wife Vijeta’s Push

After retiring from international cricket in 2012 as India’s second-highest Test run-scorer, Dravid quietly transitioned into nurturing young talent at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). His work with India A and the U19 side was widely lauded, especially for preparing the next generation of cricketers.

“Honestly, I didn’t really want to take up the senior job,” Dravid admitted. “At the time, I was enjoying coaching at the NCA and with junior teams. It gave me balance—time with my family, and the chance to make an impact without being away for months.”

But the offer to succeed Ravi Shastri came in 2021, and Dravid was hesitant—until his wife, Vijeta, intervened. “Vijeta reminded me how passionate I was about coaching at a higher level. She said, ‘Give it a go for a few years.’ That push made all the difference,” Dravid revealed.

Balancing Family and Cricket: The Human Side of Coaching

For Dravid, the hardest part of coaching wasn’t the pressure of expectations—it was the time away from family. Having already spent 15 years traveling the world as a player, the legendary batter valued his post-retirement balance.

“It is tougher for the family because you are away for long periods,” he explained. “But my kids and wife were always supportive. Without that, I couldn’t have done it.”

This candid admission highlights the human cost of modern cricket coaching, a reminder that behind every high-profile role lies immense personal sacrifice.

Rohit Sharma and Dravid: A Golden Coach-Captain Partnership

If Vijeta convinced Dravid to take the job, it was Rohit Sharma who made him stay. After India’s heartbreaking 2023 ODI World Cup final loss to Australia, Dravid considered stepping down. But Rohit persuaded him to continue, and the duo delivered India’s first ICC trophy in over a decade the following year.

“Rohit deeply cared about the team,” Dravid said. “From day one, he was clear about how he wanted the environment to be—calm, positive, and full of clarity. I always believed it should be the captain’s team, and with Rohit, that belief only grew stronger.”

Their partnership transformed India’s white-ball cricket. Rohit, backed by Dravid, adopted a more aggressive, fearless batting approach, setting the tone at the top of the order. The strategy not only rejuvenated his career but also freed up younger batters to play with confidence.

From Heartbreak to Glory: India’s ICC Success Under Dravid

Dravid’s three-year tenure was packed with defining moments:

2023 World Cup Final Loss – A painful defeat to Australia that nearly ended Dravid’s stint.

2024 T20 World Cup Triumph – India broke their 11-year ICC drought with a historic win in Barbados.

2025 Champions Trophy Victory – Cemented Dravid’s legacy as a coach who delivered across formats.

His calm presence and long-term developmental vision were crucial in shaping India’s success, while Rohit’s ability to emotionally connect with players created a dressing room full of trust and belief.