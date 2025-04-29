Rahul Dravid Rises From Wheelchair To Celebrate Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Historic IPL 2025 Century, Video Goes Viral - Watch

Rajasthan Royals’ 14-year-old sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi shattered records in IPL 2025, scripting history with a jaw-dropping century against Gujarat Titans at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. In a moment that left cricket fans emotional and exhilarated, even Head Coach Rahul Dravid, despite battling injury, stood up on his crutches to give a standing ovation to his young protégé. The viral video capturing Dravid’s rare display of animated celebration is melting hearts across social media.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi: Youngest Centurion in IPL and T20 History

The IPL has witnessed many prodigies, but Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s century at just 14 years old rewrote the record books. Blazing his way to 101 off just 38 balls, the southpaw from Bihar showcased maturity and power far beyond his years. His incredible knock included 11 towering sixes and 7 crisp boundaries, making him the youngest batter to score a century not just in the IPL, but across all of men’s T20 cricket.

In a high-pressure chase of 210, Rajasthan Royals needed a blazing start, and Suryavanshi delivered a spectacle. Reaching his century in just 35 balls, he now holds the record for the fastest century by an Indian in IPL history, second only to Chris Gayle’s 30-ball mayhem in 2013. His fearless hitting dismantled Gujarat’s bowling attack, particularly targeting Afghanistan’s Karim Janat for a 30-run over that shifted the momentum irreversibly.

Rahul Dravid’s Emotional Tribute: A Moment to Cherish

Watching Rahul Dravid display raw emotion is a rare sight. Nicknamed "The Wall" for his stoic demeanor, Dravid’s decision to rise from his wheelchair—despite his ongoing injury recovery—to applaud Suryavanshi’s century underlines the significance of the moment. Having recently transitioned from a wheelchair to crutches after an injury sustained earlier this year, Dravid's heartfelt reaction resonated with fans, players, and cricket legends alike.

The standing ovation symbolized more than just admiration; it was a passing of the torch moment—one great recognizing the dawn of another. Social media platforms exploded with appreciation for both Dravid’s gesture and Suryavanshi’s brilliance, making the video one of the most-watched clips from IPL 2025 so far.

Key Partnerships and Match Highlights

While Suryavanshi's whirlwind innings grabbed the headlines, his 166-run opening partnership with Yashasvi Jaiswal set the perfect platform for Rajasthan Royals. Jaiswal remained unbeaten on 70, playing a supporting role to perfection, while stand-in skipper Riyan Parag finished things off with a quickfire 32 off just 15 balls, including the winning six.

Chasing a daunting 209-4 set by Gujarat Titans—built on captain Shubman Gill’s elegant 84 and Jos Buttler’s unbeaten 50—Rajasthan Royals made a statement by hunting down the target with 25 balls and eight wickets to spare. Despite Gujarat's strong position in the IPL 2025 points table, the Royals' emphatic win breathed new life into their struggling campaign.