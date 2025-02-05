Rahul Dravid’s Car Accident In Bengaluru: Former India Coach In Heated Argument With Rickshaw Driver – Watch

Rahul Dravid, known for his calm demeanour on and off the field, found himself at the center of an unexpected controversy on Tuesday evening when his vehicle was involved in a minor collision with a goods auto in Bengaluru. The incident, which occurred on Cunningham Road, led to a brief but heated argument between the legendary cricketer and the auto driver, with the exchange captured on video and quickly going viral on social media.

What Happened?

According to reports, the accident took place around 6:30 PM on February 4, when a goods auto abruptly applied its brakes, resulting in Dravid’s car making contact with the vehicle. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and no official complaint has been filed with the authorities at the High Grounds Police Station.

A passerby recorded a video of the exchange, where Dravid, in an uncharacteristically animated manner, was seen arguing with the auto driver in Kannada. Eyewitnesses claim that while the collision was minor, Dravid stepped out of his vehicle to assess the damage and engaged in a discussion with the auto driver before taking down his contact details and the vehicle’s registration number.

The Viral Video: Public Reaction and Analysis

The video of the altercation spread rapidly across social media, with fans divided in their reactions. Some supported Dravid, understanding the frustration that comes with Bengaluru’s chaotic traffic, while others found it surprising that a man known for his composure had reacted in such a way.

This incident sheds light on the everyday struggles of navigating Bengaluru’s traffic, where sudden braking, minor collisions, and disagreements between motorists and auto drivers are common occurrences. Dravid, who has spent decades as the embodiment of patience in cricket, found himself momentarily swept into a scenario that many Bengalureans experience daily.

Dravid’s Legacy and His Current Role in Indian Cricket

While this road incident has drawn public attention, it’s important to remember Dravid’s contributions to Indian cricket. A stalwart of the game, Dravid amassed over 24,000 international runs across formats and played a crucial role in shaping Indian cricket. His tenure as India’s head coach culminated in the historic T20 World Cup victory in 2024, before he transitioned back into his role with Rajasthan Royals in the IPL.

At 52, Dravid remains deeply involved in cricket, mentoring young players and helping shape the future of the game. His latest stint with Rajasthan Royals saw him make headlines once again, but this time for an entirely different reason—the franchise’s acquisition of 13-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the youngest-ever player bought at an IPL auction.