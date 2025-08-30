Rahul Dravid Steps Down As Rajasthan Royals Head Coach Ahead Of IPL 2026

Rajasthan Royals have confirmed that former India captain Rahul Dravid has stepped down from his role as head coach ahead of the upcoming IPL 2026 season. The announcement was made by the franchise through its official social media handles on August 30, 2025, bringing an end to Dravid’s brief but impactful stint with the Royals.

A Full-Circle Journey With Rajasthan Royals

Dravid had joined the Royals setup as head coach for the 2025 season after completing his tenure as head coach of the Indian men’s cricket team. His return to the IPL was seen as a full-circle moment, as he had previously represented Rajasthan Royals as a player during the tournament's early years.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Although the Royals couldn’t secure the title under his leadership, Dravid’s presence brought stability and a strong developmental focus to the squad. Known for his emphasis on nurturing young talent, he was instrumental in backing emerging players and instilling a disciplined culture within the team environment.

What Lies Ahead For the Royals?

With Dravid’s departure, Rajasthan Royals will now begin their search for a new head coach ahead of the 2026 campaign. Reports suggest that the management is exploring both international and Indian coaching options to fill the crucial role.

Dravid’s decision to step away comes as he looks to take a break from the high-pressure environment of franchise cricket after years of continuous involvement at the top level. His legacy as a mentor, however, continues to influence the next generation of cricketers, both at the international and IPL level.