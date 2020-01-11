Rahul Dravid turns 47, wishes pour in for 'The Wall'

Former Indian skipper Rahul Dravid turned 47 on Saturday with warm birthday wishes pouring in for him not only from the cricket fraternity but also from fans all over the world.

From the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to Dravid's former teammate and Indian opener Virender Sehwag, everyone took to social media to wish Dravid happiness, peace and long life on his birthday.

Sharing a picture of him with Dravid on his official Twitter handle, former cricketer Mohammad Kaif extended his warm wishes to the former skipper by describing him as 'role model and the legend'.

"Inspiration. Role Model. Legend. Wishing the great man , Rahul Dravid a very happy birthday #HappyBirthdayRahulDravid," Kaif wrote.

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh also wished 'legend' Dravid on his special occasion.

"Happy birthday #RahulDravid what a legend," Harbhajan tweeted.

Sharing a clip of Dravid's blistering knock in an ODI match against New Zealand, the BCCI also extended its warm greetings to "The Wall".

"Wishing The Wall - Rahul Dravid a very Happy Birthday. His exploits in Test cricket are well known but we thought we would relive one of his knocks in ODIs against New Zealand.#HappyBirthdayRahulDravid," the country's cricket board tweeted.

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag, on the other hand, continued his witty style and said that Dravid had taught him that grinding not just happens in the kitchen in the mixer grinder but can also take place on the cricket pitch.

"From my understanding, I thought grinding only happens in the kitchen in the Mixer Grinder, but Dravid taught one can grind on the cricket pitch as well. We had it All when we had the Wall !#HappyBirthdayRahulDravid," he tweeted.

Describing Dravid as an excellent cricketer as well as human being, renowned commentator Harsha Bhogle wrote, "Excellent cricketer. Excellent person. 47. Cruising into another fine innings. Rahul Dravid."

Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman also shared a picture of him with Dravid from the field and wished him a wonderful year filled with love and happiness.

"Wishing my good friend Rahul Dravid a very special birthday and a wonderful year filled with love, happiness and prosperity," Laxman tweeted.

Meanwhile, BCCI secretary Jay Shah extended his greetings to Dravid, saying that the former player's contribution to Indian cricket is unparalleled.

"Wishing a very happy birthday to Rahul Dravid, the ever-dependable man for multiple roles in Indian Cricket. Starting as a batsman to becoming a mentor, your contribution to Indian cricket is unparalleled. #HappyBirthdayRahulDravid," Shah wrote.

Regarded as one of the finest cricketers of the country ever, Dravid represented India in a total of 164 Tests scoring 13,288 runs, including 36 centuries and 63 half-centuries at an average of 52.31. He also appeared in 344 ODIs, amassing 10,889 runs at an average of 39.17.

Popularly known as 'The Wall', Dravid also appeared in 298 first-class matches he played during his illustrious career and notched 23,794 runs including 68 centuries and 117 half-centuries.

Dravid, who is also known as 'Mr Dependable' for his unwavering focus and the ability to deliver results, was officially inducted into the International Cricket Council (ICC) Hall of Fame at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram ahead of India's final ODI of the five-match series against West Indies in November.

In July last year, the BCCI had appointed Dravid as Head Cricket, National Cricket Academy (NCA), Bengaluru. He is also the head coach of India's under-19 and India A team and has played an important role in honing the skills of several young cricketers, including Rishabh Pant and Prithvi Shaw.