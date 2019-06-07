Rain likely to disrupt Sri Lanka vs Pakistan ICC World Cup 2019 match in Bristol

New Delhi: Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Pakistan are all set to lock horns with Sri Lanka in their third World Cup game at the County Ground in Bristol on Friday. Ahead of the match, the possibilities of heavy rain hover over the city of Bristol.

The city has witnessed a steady drizzle so far and the possibilities of rain during the toss time is 100 percent.

According to the Zee cricket site Cricket Country, The teams have not left their respective teams have not left their hotel for the ground yet. The Pakistan team, in particular, have specified that they won't leave until there's some good news from the ground. The official time to call off the match is 2:30 pm GMT. Apart from the ground staff, the ICC staff where few fans are seen at the stadium.

Both Sri Lanka and Pakistan faced defeat in their first matches, registered a thumping victory in their second matches and made sure that their fans don't get disheartened. While Pakistan outplayed England in their home ground, Sri Lanka had a tough debacle with the underdogs Afghanistan. Despite having a tough situation, Dimuth Karunaratne-led team won against Gulbadin-Nabi's team.

