NewsCricketRain Plays Spoilsport As Root-Brook Partnership Puts England In Control On Day 1 At SCG
ASHES 2025

Rain Plays Spoilsport As Root-Brook Partnership Puts England In Control On Day 1 At SCG

 Just 45 overs were bowled on Day 1 of the ongoing fifth and final Ashes Test between England and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground after the third session of the day allowed no play due to rain and bad light.

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Jan 04, 2026, 12:21 PM IST
Rain Plays Spoilsport As Root-Brook Partnership Puts England In Control On Day 1 At SCGImage Credit:- X

Only 45 overs were possible on Day 1 of the fifth and final Ashes Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground, as persistent rain and poor light washed out the entire third session.

Root–Brook Stand Puts England on Top

At stumps, England were well placed at 211/3, riding on an unbeaten fourth-wicket partnership between Joe Root and Harry Brook. Root was 72* off 103 balls with eight fours, while Brook remained unbeaten on 78* from 92 deliveries, including six fours and a six. The duo added an unbroken 154 runs off 192 balls, swinging momentum firmly England’s way.

Openers Provide a Steady Start

England’s innings began positively with Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett putting on 35 runs for the first wicket. Duckett scored a fluent 27 off 24 balls, while Crawley chipped in with 16 before both openers were dismissed.

Early Wickets Before Middle-Order Recovery

Jacob Bethell departed for 10, leaving England three down early. However, Root and Brook steadied the innings with composure, guiding the visitors to 114/3 at lunch, ensuring no further damage in the opening session.

Second Session Dominated by England

The second session saw England firmly in control as boundaries flowed regularly. Root reached his half-century in just 65 balls, while Brook soon followed with his own fifty, bringing up the milestone with a boundary. England crossed 200 runs in the 42nd over and raised their 150-run stand shortly after, heading into tea without losing a wicket in the session.

Australia’s Bowlers Kept Waiting

For Australia, Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland and Michael Neser claimed one wicket each, but were largely kept at bay by England’s resilient middle order.

Brief Scores: England: 211/3 (Joe Root 72*, Harry Brook 78*; Michael Neser 1/36) vs Australia.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey is a Trainee Sub-Editor at Zee News English with over two years of experience in sports journalism.

